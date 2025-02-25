Emmerdale spoilers: Grieving Jacob hits rock bottom with devastating consequences

Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher has taken the news of his mum’s death terribly (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Leyla was one of the victims of the horrific limo crash after the luxury vehicle swerved off the road and ended up on the creaking ice of a frozen lake.

At the time, the medical student was working a shift at Hotten General and only found out that his mum hadn’t survived when he saw her on the slab in the morgue.

The mother and son had been arguing before Leyla died and now she’s gone, Jacob’s wracked with guilt that they didn’t part on better terms.

As Jacob buries his grief, he returns to work only to end up having a panic attack.

But instead of taking that as a warning to take things easy and consider getting some counselling, Jacob hits the booze at the Hide with his mate Rich, leaving Belle Dingle and Laurel Thomas concerned for the poor lad.

‘He’s not the best when it comes to communication so he’s letting it eat away at him and he’s burning the candle at both ends,’ says Joe-Warren Plant, who plays Jacob. ‘I don’t think he really likes asking for help, he wants to do it all on his own, but he needs to realise that it’s okay to let people in and allow others to aid him on his journey.’

As things escalate Rich is concerned for Jacob who continues to bury his pain.

As he buries his pain, Jacob pushes Sarah away. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Sarah Sugden arrives to talk to Jacob, but he dismisses her, telling her to stay away.

What Jacob doesn’t realise is that Sarah has something that she needs to tell him…

Cue a scene where Sarah nervously looks at an unopened pregnancy test in her bag…

"Jacob definitely cares about Sarah and I think their relationship is genuine," says Joe. "If he found out she’s pregnant, it would obviously be a shock to the system. He would probably say he’s not ready but I think he would really want to step up."

Sarah has something to tell Jacob. (Image credit: ITV)