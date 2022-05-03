Emmerdale spoilers: GUNFIRE at Home Farm! Has Gabby Thomas SHOT Jamie Tate?

Someone is shot on the grounds of Home Farm… is Gabby to blame – and has Jamie Tate taken the bullet?

Emmerdale's the sight of a shooting and Gabby Thomas is caught in the drama in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

At Home Farm, Gabby Thomas is living on her last nerve.

She's terrified and is convinced Jamie Tate is lurking and about to try to take their love child baby son Thomas.

Dawn's tried to convince her that there's no way Jamie will return and ruin the illusion that he faked his death in a watery car crash last year.

But Gabby's been patrolling her home and as far as she's concerned, there's been a mountain of evidence to suggest Dawn's wrong.

Meanwhile, with a gun having been taken from Kim's cupboard, the mysterious armed thief is about to use the weapon. Who's taken it though?

As a shot rings out in the woods on the Home Farm estate is Gabby behind the shooting? Has Jamie returned and taken a bullet?

Elsewhere, Moira wants Faith to open up about what's clearly bothering her.

Having witnessed her mother-in-law kicking off at Amelia Spencer, Moira knows something must be bothering Faith whose anger is totally out of character.

Will Faith start talking?

At Charity's house, the Dingle mum has got a serious situation on her hands.

She's found out her son Noah's been stalking Chloe and has no idea how to handle it. Noah's committed a serious crime and Chloe is quite rightly terrified and furious.

Can Charity find a way to fix? Who's got incriminating laptop? Is Noah headed for the slammer?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.