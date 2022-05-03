Emmerdale spoilers: GUNFIRE at Home Farm! Has Gabby Thomas SHOT Jamie Tate?

By published

Airs Wednesday 11th May at 7.30pm on ITV.

Gabby Thomas feels dizzy in Emmerdale
Someone is shot on the grounds of Home Farm… is Gabby to blame – and has Jamie Tate taken the bullet? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's the sight of a shooting and Gabby Thomas is caught in the drama in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

At Home Farm, Gabby Thomas is living on her last nerve. 

She's terrified and is convinced Jamie Tate is lurking and about to try to take their love child baby son Thomas.

Gabby Thomas looks terrified as she sees a hooded figure outside

Paranoid Gabby has been fixated on the CCTV feed at Home Farm. (Image credit: ITV)

Dawn's tried to convince her that there's no way Jamie will return and ruin the illusion that he faked his death in a watery car crash last year.

But Gabby's been patrolling her home and as far as she's concerned, there's been a mountain of evidence to suggest Dawn's wrong.

Meanwhile, with a gun having been taken from Kim's cupboard, the mysterious armed thief is about to use the weapon. Who's taken it though?

As a shot rings out in the woods on the Home Farm estate is Gabby behind the shooting? Has Jamie returned and taken a bullet?

Gabby feels rejected in Emmerdale

Has Jamie Tate returned to Emmerdale to take his son Thomas from baby mumma Gabby? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Moira wants Faith to open up about what's clearly bothering her. 

Moira

Moira wants Faith to tell her what's eating her. Will the Dingle nan talk? (Image credit: ITV)

Having witnessed her mother-in-law kicking off at Amelia Spencer, Moira knows something must be bothering Faith whose anger is totally out of character.

Faith Dingle in Emmerdale

Something's bothering Faith but will Moira manage to get her mother-in-law to open up about her anger? (Image credit: ITV)

Will Faith start talking?

At Charity's house, the Dingle mum has got a serious situation on her hands.

She's found out her son Noah's been stalking Chloe and has no idea how to handle it. Noah's committed a serious crime and Chloe is quite rightly terrified and furious.

Charity

Charity can't believe her son Noah has been stalking his ex, Chloe. (Image credit: ITV)

Chloe

Chloe found the incriminating evidence on Noah's laptop. (Image credit: ITV)

Noah Dingle spies on Chloe as he smiles at his laptop screen

Noah's been recording Chloe's every move. (Image credit: ITV)

Can Charity find a way to fix? Who's got incriminating laptop? Is Noah headed for the slammer?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.

  • Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry 
  • Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt 
  • Kim Tate - Claire King 
  • Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton 
  • Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell 
  • Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards 
  • Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson 
  • Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel 
  • Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade 
  • Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant 
  • Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson 
  • Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw 
  • Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson 
  • Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson 
  • Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
  • Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower 
  • Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop 
  • Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
  • Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell 
  • Dan Spencer - Liam Fox 
  • April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan 
  • Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter 
  • Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley 
  • Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker 
  • Ryan Stocks - James Moore
  • Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle 
  • Will Taylor - Dean Andrews 
  • Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb 
  • Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
  • Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
  • Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
  • Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
  • Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
  • Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
  • Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
  • Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
  • Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
  • Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
  • Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
  • Sam Dingle - James Hooten
  • Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick 
  • Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
  • Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
