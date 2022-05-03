Emmerdale spoilers: GUNFIRE at Home Farm! Has Gabby Thomas SHOT Jamie Tate?
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Wednesday 11th May at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's the sight of a shooting and Gabby Thomas is caught in the drama in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
At Home Farm, Gabby Thomas is living on her last nerve.
She's terrified and is convinced Jamie Tate is lurking and about to try to take their love child baby son Thomas.
Dawn's tried to convince her that there's no way Jamie will return and ruin the illusion that he faked his death in a watery car crash last year.
But Gabby's been patrolling her home and as far as she's concerned, there's been a mountain of evidence to suggest Dawn's wrong.
Meanwhile, with a gun having been taken from Kim's cupboard, the mysterious armed thief is about to use the weapon. Who's taken it though?
As a shot rings out in the woods on the Home Farm estate is Gabby behind the shooting? Has Jamie returned and taken a bullet?
Elsewhere, Moira wants Faith to open up about what's clearly bothering her.
Having witnessed her mother-in-law kicking off at Amelia Spencer, Moira knows something must be bothering Faith whose anger is totally out of character.
Will Faith start talking?
At Charity's house, the Dingle mum has got a serious situation on her hands.
She's found out her son Noah's been stalking Chloe and has no idea how to handle it. Noah's committed a serious crime and Chloe is quite rightly terrified and furious.
Can Charity find a way to fix? Who's got incriminating laptop? Is Noah headed for the slammer?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
