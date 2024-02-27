Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry Wyatt is back! But WHY is she dressed like CHER?
Airs Thursday 7th March 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Kerry makes a chaotic return to the village in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
There's nothing like making an entrance and that's exactly what Kerry Wyatt does when arrives in the village unexpectedly!
Amy's having a cosy chat with Matty about setting a wedding date when she clocks a police car drawing up and sees her mum getting out of it.
Not only that, but her mum is dressed in a wig, hot pants, fishnets and leather!
Kerry isn't exactly welcomed into her daughter's loving arms, and as the mum starts copping it from Amy, PC Swirling exits, leaving them to it.
It turns out that Kerry's been booted off the cruise ship she was working on, having been accused of stealing jewellery.
Amy's horrified to think the loveable rogue in her mum is rearing its head again.
Has Kerry been up to no good or has she been falsely accused like she makes out?
There's a lot for the pair to work through, that's for sure.
Can Amy forgive her mum for not returning sooner when it all kicked off between Chloe, Mack and Charity?
And will the mum be seeking revenge on Mack for hurting her youngest daughter?
Down the road, Caleb's got his work cut out with his insurers in the wake of Nate's car stealing spree.
As the entrepreneur tries to recoup his losses, Ruby makes matters worse, insisting that he makes sure Tracy stuffs up her presentation about her nursery business.
Knowing Ruby wants him to prove where his loyalties lie, what will Caleb do?
Charity puts on a brave face as she spends time with the kids. Will Mack understand and support her? Is this a babystep in the right direction for the troubled couple?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!