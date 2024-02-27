Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry Wyatt is back! But WHY is she dressed like CHER?

Dressed as Cher arrives in the village in the back of PC Swirling's car

Emmerdale's Kerry makes a chaotic return to the village in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

There's nothing like making an entrance and that's exactly what Kerry Wyatt does when arrives in the village unexpectedly!

Amy's having a cosy chat with Matty about setting a wedding date when she clocks a police car drawing up and sees her mum getting out of it.

Not only that, but her mum is dressed in a wig, hot pants, fishnets and leather!

Cher impersonator Kerry's been kicked off a cruise ship, accused of stealing. (Image credit: ITV)

Kerry isn't exactly welcomed into her daughter's loving arms, and as the mum starts copping it from Amy, PC Swirling exits, leaving them to it.

It turns out that Kerry's been booted off the cruise ship she was working on, having been accused of stealing jewellery.

Amy's horrified to think the loveable rogue in her mum is rearing its head again.

Has Kerry been up to no good or has she been falsely accused like she makes out?

Amy is furious with her mum for bringing trouble home with her. (Image credit: ITV)

There's a lot for the pair to work through, that's for sure.

Can Amy forgive her mum for not returning sooner when it all kicked off between Chloe, Mack and Charity?

And will the mum be seeking revenge on Mack for hurting her youngest daughter?

Down the road, Caleb's got his work cut out with his insurers in the wake of Nate's car stealing spree.

As the entrepreneur tries to recoup his losses, Ruby makes matters worse, insisting that he makes sure Tracy stuffs up her presentation about her nursery business.

Knowing Ruby wants him to prove where his loyalties lie, what will Caleb do?

Ruby wants Caleb to show Tracy she means nothing to him. (Image credit: ITV)

Charity puts on a brave face as she spends time with the kids. Will Mack understand and support her? Is this a babystep in the right direction for the troubled couple?

Charity puts a brave face on when Mack brings the kids to see her. (Image credit: ITV)

