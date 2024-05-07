Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia Dingle's new friendship TEARS a relationship apart?
Airs Friday 17th May 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Lydia Dingle bonds with a newcomer, which threatens to destroy her friendship with Kim Tate in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Kim has had a very unwelcome visitor living in her home after her husband Will Taylor's ex-wife Rose rocked up in the village wanting to reconcile with her estranged daughter Dawn Taylor.
Dawn invited Rose to temporarily live with them at Home Farm and it's safe to say Kim is not happy about it!
Kim has made it clear that she is not welcome and Rose is reeling as the businesswoman continues to exclude her from the family.
Later that day, Rose talks to Kim's close friend Lydia Dingle, curious about her and Kim's friendship. When Kim sees Lydia and her love rival Rose bonding, she is jealous of their newfound connection.
Could this endanger Lydia's friendship with Kim?
Meanwhile, Laurel Thomas gives Gabby Thomas something to think about when she suggests that her former step-daughter should break away from her usual type in men. Could romance be on the horizon for Gabby and Vinny Dingle?
Also, Tom King continues to manipulate his wife Belle King and a stressed Billy Fletcher struggles to juggle childcare duties with hospital visits.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides, recaps and features for must-watch shows and delivers all the latest soap news and reactions. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.