Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia Dingle's new friendship TEARS a relationship apart?

Emmerdale's Lydia Dingle bonds with a newcomer, which threatens to destroy her friendship with Kim Tate in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kim has had a very unwelcome visitor living in her home after her husband Will Taylor's ex-wife Rose rocked up in the village wanting to reconcile with her estranged daughter Dawn Taylor.

Dawn invited Rose to temporarily live with them at Home Farm and it's safe to say Kim is not happy about it!

Kim has made it clear that she is not welcome and Rose is reeling as the businesswoman continues to exclude her from the family.

Lydia Dingle connects with unwelcome newcomer Rose. (Image credit: ITV)

Kim Tate is jealous when she sees Lydia chatting to enemy Rose. (Image credit: ITV)

Later that day, Rose talks to Kim's close friend Lydia Dingle, curious about her and Kim's friendship. When Kim sees Lydia and her love rival Rose bonding, she is jealous of their newfound connection.

Could this endanger Lydia's friendship with Kim?

Laurel Thomas gives Gabby Thomas some relationship advice. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Laurel Thomas gives Gabby Thomas something to think about when she suggests that her former step-daughter should break away from her usual type in men. Could romance be on the horizon for Gabby and Vinny Dingle?

Also, Tom King continues to manipulate his wife Belle King and a stressed Billy Fletcher struggles to juggle childcare duties with hospital visits.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.