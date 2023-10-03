Emmerdale spoilers: TRAGEDY STRIKES for Mackenzie Boyd!

Mackenzie Boyd makes an urgent call for help as the drama continues in Wednesday’s episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Lives were left hanging in the balance - quite literally - when Chloe Harris's car crashed and was left teetering over the edge of a quarry - with her and love rival Charity Dingle trapped inside.

Chloe was making her way to Scotland with fiancé Mack when they came across Charity, who had broken down outside the village.

The opportunity was too good to miss for Chloe, who offered her love rival a lift. She had an ulterior motive though. The plan was to strand Charity and Mack on the moors in revenge for them sleeping together.

However, events took a terrifying turn when the trio's car careered off the road and was left hanging off a clifftop...

Mack tried to rescue Chloe and Charity from the wreckage. (Image credit: ITV)

Mack was was able to escape the wreckage, but tried to help Chloe and Charity climb out to safety.

But as the car started to slip further over the edge he had just to make a snap decision whether to save his fiancée or former wife.

Seconds later, the vehicle plummeted to the ground.

Did Mack manage to pull one of the ladies to safety, or were they both still inside?

Chloe's car plummets off the edge of the quarry. (Image credit: ITV)

Confronted by the horrifying sight of the car lying crushed at the bottom of the cliff, Mack gets on his mobile and makes an urgent call for help.

But was it Chloe or Charity who went down with the car, and will they have survived the impact?

Has someone met a tragic end?

Chas finds herself in serious danger. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Cain Dingle and Caleb Milligan are racing against time to rescue Chas from the clutches of gangster, Harry.

Unfortunately, the brothers are too late as barmaid Gail informs them Chas has already headed out for a drive with her new beau, who's been posing under the alias of Simon.

Realising Harry has been manipulating Chas to get to Caleb, the boys know their sister is in terrible danger and recruit Nate in their mission to find her.

But they're going to have to hurry, as sinister Harry turns on Chas, leaving her frightened for her life.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.