'Emmerdale' spoilers: Rhona Goskirk comes face-to-face with her ex's son
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Thursday 3rd February 2022 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Rhona Goskirk comes face-to-face with her killer ex's son in the first of Thursday's episodes (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
With Vanessa having intercepted a call on Rhona's mobile from Pierce Harris' son, Marcus, the vet reckons she's saved Rhona some serious heartache.
But the vet has a problem on her hands when Marcus turns up in the village!
Pretending to be Rhona, Vanessa tries to get rid of him but comes a cropper when Rhona catches her at it!
When Marcus arrives, Vanessa's chilled to see how much he looks like his evil jailed dad Pierce Harris. How will Rhona react to coming face-to-face with her evil ex's son? And will she ever speak to meddling Vanessa again?
With the auction looming, Chas Dingle's in bits and can't bear to see her beloved pub, The Woolpack, bought by someone else.
And the news that Kim Tate has got her beady eye on the place is the icing on the mouldy cake.
After deciding not to attend the sale, Chas is given food for thought by Charity and changes her mind.
Paddy's chuffed to see the fire back in his wife's belly.
Tension runs high at the auction house as bidding begins. Moira is aghast when Cain starts raising his hand! To the farmer's relief, Cain is outbid by someone online.
Chas and Marlon are desperate to know who's bought their business but Faith's attempts to butter up the auctioneer and unveil the pub owner's identity are fruitless.
But the Dingles don't have long to wait as they're told they've been summoned by the buyer who wants to meet Chas and Marlon in person…
Who's bought the pub? Is it smug-looking Kim Tate?
At Mulberry, Jai is looking over the paperwork of the loan he's secretly taken out in Laurel's name so he can pay off his hefty fine.
When Laurel comes home unexpectedly, he panics and scrabbles together the documents, ramming them into a folder.
But Jai forgets to pick up the file when he then rushes off to a meeting…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.