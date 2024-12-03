Emmerdale spoilers: Why does Cain get arrested?
Airs Tuesday 10 December 2024 at 7:30pm on ITV1
Cain Dingle (played by Jeff Hordley) is laying low with a very guilty conscience on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
While his wife, Moira (Natalie J Robb), prepares for another hospital visit to receive her pathology results, Cain is nowhere to be found!
Moira is anxious not to have heard from Cain all night.
Little does she know that he is trying to avoid her, after secretly sleeping with Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) on the day of Moira's life-changing brain surgery!
Unable to postpone her appointment any longer, Moira prepares to find out her test results alone...
Meanwhile, things go from bad to worse for Cain when he gets pulled over on the road by PC Swirling (Andy Moore).
Cain is stressed-out that he is going to miss Moira's appointment and starts to get aggressive with the Police...
It's not long before Cain finds himself ARRESTED!
Will Moira be able to forgive Cain for abandoning her on such an important day?
And what will her hospital test results reveal?
Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day) is not happy after finding out about his son-in-law, Caleb Miligan's (William Ash) previous affair with villager Tracy Shankley (Amy Walsh).
Anthony has never approved of his daughter Ruby's marriage to Caleb.
So this is just the ammunition he needs to challenge Caleb about his intentions towards Ruby.
Ruby is left unsettled after angry Anthony confronts Caleb about the affair and won't let the matter drop...
Jimmy King (Nick Miles) is rattled when he realises his teenage daughter, Angelica (Rebecca Bakes), has contacted his nephew, Tom (James Chase), in prison.
Tom is clearly using Angelica to further manipulate his family and convince uncle Jimmy that he is an innocent man!
Will Jimmy see through Tom's manipulation when Angelica tries to convince him to read the letter Tom has written?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX
