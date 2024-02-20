Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby KICKS Cain where it hurts!
Airs Friday 1 March 2024 at 7:30pm on ITV.
Ruby Fox-Miligan (played by Beth Cordingly) is not exactly in the good books with the Dingle family right now on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
She managed to cause a PUNCH-UP at the wedding of Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) to Tom King (James Chase).
After exposing the affair between Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) and Caleb Miligan (William Ash)!
But now that Tracy is out of the picture, Ruby is hoping she can have her husband Caleb 100% back again.
However, there's a new worry for Ruby and Caleb when she overhears a worrying conversation about the faulty BRCA2 gene.
Does this somehow effect Caleb?
As Ruby demands to know what is going on, Caleb's brother, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), gets involved in the commotion.
Ruby doesn't take kindly to Cain's interference.
And much to the SHOCK of everyone in The Woolpack, she publicly knees Cain in the groin!
Ouch!
Will the heated confrontation lead Caleb to reveal what is going on?
Meanwhile, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) is still reeling from her recent cancer diagnosis.
Chas is supported by her female friends and family, as they talk about her cancer and how finding the lump early hopefully gives her the best chance.
But Chas remains worried about the possibility of having passed the BRCA2 gene onto her son, Aaron (Danny Miller).
She pushes Aaron to make an appointment for his gene test referral.
But will he be convinced to go and find out the possibly life-changing news?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX
