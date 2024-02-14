Doctors fans THRILLED after unexpectedly spotting Emmerdale favourite

Doctors fans loved seeing an Emmerdale icon make an appearance in the soap.

Doctors fans were shocked to see Emmerdale icon Alexander Lincoln make an unexpected appearance in Letherbridge over the past few weeks.

Alexander played the role of Jamie Tate in Emmerdale from 2019 to 2021, who famously faked his own death after he crashed into a lake while driving.

However, his mum Kim Tate (Claire King) later discovered that he was actually alive and was living with his daughter Millie (Willow Bell) and former mother-in-law Hazel (Kate Anthony).

Alexander played Jamie Tate in Emmerdale for two years. (Image credit: ITV)

Now he's back in soapland as new character Joel Tanner in Doctors and he's already caused a lot of trouble.

Joel arrived in Letherbridge on January, 31 needing a place to stay for the night and and got in touch with Emma Reid (Dido Miles) about her Airbnb. But with Emma still away in Australia visiting her son, it was left to her lodger Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) to sort everything out and he was forced to cancel his night out to look after Joel.

Alexander Lincoln as Joel Tanner in Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

However, Luca's night turned out to be better than he imagined as he and Joel kissed as they got to know each other.

Joel returned for another overnight stay a few days later, but Lucas was on call, so his friend Maria Jaziri (Laila Zaidi) was left in charge. Maria made him dinner and they started to flirt with each other as the evening went on, which led to Joel locking lips with her too!

In upcoming scenes, Luca and Maria soon realise that they have fallen under the spell of handsome Joel as the pair admit they have both been sleeping with him. With Joel planning a permanent move to Letherbridge to start a new job, Luca and Maria decide to confront him about his intentions. How will Joel react?

Fans were delighted to see Emmerdale favourite make an appearance in the soap...

Jamie Tate is in #Doctors #Emmerdale lol!! (OK it's Alex Lincoln)February 1, 2024 See more

Literally only watching Doctors right now for Alex Lincoln #DoctorsFebruary 12, 2024 See more

Alex Lincoln was playing a gay character on #Doctors today really wish they made Jamie Tate gay in #Emmerdale 😭February 1, 2024 See more

Doctors airs Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.