Doctors spoilers: Ex-Emmerdale star Alexander Lincoln guests

Alexander Lincoln, who played Kim Tate's devious son, Jamie, on Emmerdale guest stars on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



He plays the handsome Joel Tanner, who is visiting Letherbridge and in need of a place to stay for the night.



So he gets in touch about Emma Reid's (Dido Miles) Airbnb set-up.



But with Emma still away in Australia visiting her son, it's left to her lodger Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) to sort everything out.



Luca already has plans for a night out and is annoyed that he's got to cancel his arrangements to babysit a lodger!



But who knows, maybe Luca will change his mind once good-looking Joel arrives on the doorstep!

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is reeling from his discovery that someone is impersonating him and misdiagnosing patients!



Not only is Jimmi's professional reputation on the line, but the fake "Dr Jimmi" is putting people at risk.



The mystery continues when student Lufti Faraj (Ayaaz Tariq) visits the Campus Surgery and reveals he was previously treated by "Dr Jimmi"!



Jimmi and his colleague, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice), try to get as much information as they can from Lufti about the knock-off doctor who is on the loose in Letherbridge...

Will Jimmi get closer to exposing the imposter "Dr Jimmi" on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, the imposter doctor, Harry Drake (Joel Phillimore, who appears in The Boys In The Boat directed by George Clooney), makes another house call.



He becomes curious about Elise Maddox (Georgia De Gidlow).



Elise is displaying signs of being neurodivergent.



But how will she react when Harry claims she could be autistic?



Can his diagnosis be trusted?

Lufti is treated by the fake "Dr Jimmi" on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer