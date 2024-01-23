Doctors spoilers: Ex-Emmerdale star Alexander Lincoln guests
Airs Wednesday 31 January 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Alexander Lincoln, who played Kim Tate's devious son, Jamie, on Emmerdale guest stars on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
He plays the handsome Joel Tanner, who is visiting Letherbridge and in need of a place to stay for the night.
So he gets in touch about Emma Reid's (Dido Miles) Airbnb set-up.
But with Emma still away in Australia visiting her son, it's left to her lodger Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) to sort everything out.
Luca already has plans for a night out and is annoyed that he's got to cancel his arrangements to babysit a lodger!
But who knows, maybe Luca will change his mind once good-looking Joel arrives on the doorstep!
Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is reeling from his discovery that someone is impersonating him and misdiagnosing patients!
Not only is Jimmi's professional reputation on the line, but the fake "Dr Jimmi" is putting people at risk.
The mystery continues when student Lufti Faraj (Ayaaz Tariq) visits the Campus Surgery and reveals he was previously treated by "Dr Jimmi"!
Jimmi and his colleague, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice), try to get as much information as they can from Lufti about the knock-off doctor who is on the loose in Letherbridge...
Meanwhile, the imposter doctor, Harry Drake (Joel Phillimore, who appears in The Boys In The Boat directed by George Clooney), makes another house call.
He becomes curious about Elise Maddox (Georgia De Gidlow).
Elise is displaying signs of being neurodivergent.
But how will she react when Harry claims she could be autistic?
Can his diagnosis be trusted?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.