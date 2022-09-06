Emmerdale spoilers: Kim Tate finally learns her son Jamie is ALIVE…

Kim Tate finds out that her son Jamie faked his own death and is alive – and on the run…

Emmerdale's Kim Tate is crushed in Monday's episode when she learns her son Jamie's faked his death (see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Jamie Tate plunged into a lake in his car almost a year ago, his mum Kim was utterly convinced he'd survived.

But over time, the naysayers wound her down, encouraging her to accept her son was dead.

We all know that Jamie is alive and well, living with his mother-in-law Hazel and his beloved daughter Millie, having faked his own death to get away from Kim and Gabby, who'd fallen pregnant with his baby following a one-night stand.

Jamie Tate faked his own death to get away from his mum Kim and the mess he'd made of his life in Emmerdale. He's been living at his former mother-in-law Hazel's place with his daughter Millie. (Image credit: ITV)

Gabby was pregnant when Jamie 'died' and went on to give birth to his son. She believed for a time that Jamie was alive until Will hired a PI who claimed her theory wasn't true. (Image credit: ITV)

When Andrea died, her mum Hazel took Millie to live with her which crushed the child's other devoted granny, Kim. (Image credit: ITV)

However this week, Kim learns the brutal truth about her boy, which sends her spinning into the stratosphere.

Jamie's secret outs when Kim's granddaughter Millie and Hazel fails to show up at Home Farm.

Kim's infuriated to think they've blown out her invitation after all until she hears Hazel is in hospital…

Hazel fails to show up at Home Farm and instead is landed in hospital. Kim reels when Hazel reveals Jamie is alive and was responsible for her injuries having pushed her down the stairs at her home. (Image credit: ITV)

Kim is utterly sickened when Hazel tells her the terrible truth about Jamie's lies. (Image credit: ITV)

Scared little girl Millie is forced to return to Home Farm with Granny Kim while Granny Hazel recovers in hospital. (Image credit: ITV)

On the ward, Kim can barely believe her ears as Hazel tells her Jamie is alive, has been living with her and Millie, and is responsible for her injuries having pushed her down the stairs!

Kim is sickened by her son's hideous deceit and wastes no time in getting on the phone to the police…

How will Dawn and Gabby take the news that their former lover Jamie didn't die last September? And how will Millie react when she's forced to return to Home Farm?

It's all too much for Kim. Alone, as she tries to process the hurt she's feeling, she necks a large brandy before lashing out at her surroundings in a sea of bitter tears.

Kim processes the shock news about Jamie's betrayal and realises her son must loathe her. (Image credit: ITV)

Crushed, Kim collapses in tears before lashing out at her surroundings. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Naomi fears she'll be facing time in jail for her part in Nicola King's attack, and Arthur is unimpressed when Laurel asks on-off boyfriend Jai to move back in.

Arthur doesn't take kindly to his mum's news that Jai is moving back in. (Image credit: ITV)

Why is Arthur so upset about Jai's return? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.