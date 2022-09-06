Emmerdale spoilers: Kim Tate finally learns her son Jamie is ALIVE…
Airs Monday 12th September 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Kim Tate is crushed in Monday's episode when she learns her son Jamie's faked his death (see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Jamie Tate plunged into a lake in his car almost a year ago, his mum Kim was utterly convinced he'd survived.
But over time, the naysayers wound her down, encouraging her to accept her son was dead.
We all know that Jamie is alive and well, living with his mother-in-law Hazel and his beloved daughter Millie, having faked his own death to get away from Kim and Gabby, who'd fallen pregnant with his baby following a one-night stand.
However this week, Kim learns the brutal truth about her boy, which sends her spinning into the stratosphere.
Jamie's secret outs when Kim's granddaughter Millie and Hazel fails to show up at Home Farm.
Kim's infuriated to think they've blown out her invitation after all until she hears Hazel is in hospital…
On the ward, Kim can barely believe her ears as Hazel tells her Jamie is alive, has been living with her and Millie, and is responsible for her injuries having pushed her down the stairs!
Kim is sickened by her son's hideous deceit and wastes no time in getting on the phone to the police…
How will Dawn and Gabby take the news that their former lover Jamie didn't die last September? And how will Millie react when she's forced to return to Home Farm?
It's all too much for Kim. Alone, as she tries to process the hurt she's feeling, she necks a large brandy before lashing out at her surroundings in a sea of bitter tears.
Elsewhere, Naomi fears she'll be facing time in jail for her part in Nicola King's attack, and Arthur is unimpressed when Laurel asks on-off boyfriend Jai to move back in.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
