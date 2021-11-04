Jamie Tate is STILL ALIVE on 'Emmerdale'!

Jamie Tate (played by Alexander Lincoln) was discovered to be alive and well at the end of tonight's episode of Emmerdale on ITV.

The character has been missing-and-presumed dead since September, after his car veered off the road and splashed into a lake!



Everyone in the village presumed the scheming Mr Tate had gone to a watery grave... even though his body was never found.



On this week's episodes of the ITV soap, Kim Tate (Claire King) remained convinced that her son Jamie is still alive.



Mum's have a sixth sense about these kind of things.



Plus, Kim knows a thing or two about faking her own death.



She's done it TWICE!

Kim was heartbroken when she had to say bye-bye to granddaughter Millie on Emmerdale.

Hazel (played by Kate Anthony) took Millie away to live with her on tonight's episode of Emmerdale.

However, after Jamie failed to show-up for his ex-wife Andrea's memorial service at the village church, Kim was forced to accept the terrible truth that Jamie really is DEAD.



To add to her heartbreak, Andrea's mum Hazel (played by Kate Anthony, who you might remember was Molly's aunt Pam Hobsworth and fiancee of Bill Webster on Coronation Street for a few years) arrived in the village for the memorial service.



Hazel ended-up taking Kim's beloved granddaughter Millie (Willow Bell) to live with her, since she claimed Andrea had left instructions for Hazel to become Millie's legal guardian.



There was a surprise for Millie (and viewers) when she was reunited with her dad Jamie on tonight's episode of Emmerdale!

But there was a BIG twist in the tale...



When Hazel arrived home with Millie, someone unexpected stepped outside to greet them... Jamie Tate!



Millie was thrilled to be reunited with her missing-in-action dad.



While it quickly became clear Jamie has been in cahoots with mum-in-law Hazel to help him get back Millie.



We're not quite sure how Jamie survived that plunge into the lake.



Or just how long he intends to play dead to make his mum Kim suffer.



“It’s finally over. I never have to set foot in that hellhole of a house again," Jamie told Hazel. "She can stay in there and rot all on her own!”



Emmerdale has confirmed there are currently no plans for the character of Jamie to appear again immediately.



But since Jamie and Kim definitely still have some unfinished business, maybe Kim had better keep the doors to Home Farm locked tight just in case!



Have we seen the last of Jamie Tate (played by Alexander Lincoln) on Emmerdale?

