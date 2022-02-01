'Emmerdale' spoilers: Betrayed Laurel Thomas is DONE with Jai Sharma

Emmerdale's Laurel Thomas can't forgive Jai in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having found out that her boyfriend Jai took out an enormous loan in her name, Laurel Thomas is in utter shock.

She can't believe he would do this to her. It's such betrayal of trust.

Laurel's sickened to think that Jai has put her and the kids at such risk to pay off a fine.

As Laurel tells Jai he needs to fix his life. Jai reels as she goes on to add that she can't forgive him.

Absolutely devastated, will Jai sink or swim in the wake of their split? Will he fall back on bad coping habits and turn to drugs to drown out his heartache?

Laurel can't be with Jai in the wake of his debt deceit. (Image credit: ITV)

With the wedding fast approaching Dawn not only has a million things to sort, but she also has to find a new dress.

Dawn's wedding dress was attacked by an intruder. (Image credit: ITV)

Feeling sorry for Dawn whose dress was savaged by an intruder, wedding planner Leyla steps in and says she'll pull some strings to help her.

Elsewhere, Cain Dingle's devastated in the wake of his angry outburst which terrified his son Kyle. Can the dad put things right?

And Amelia's hurt when Chloe makes a dig at her.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.