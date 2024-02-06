Doctors spoilers: Luca and Maria CONFRONT love cheat Joel!
Airs Thursday 15 February 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
WHAT would Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) make of all the HOT hook-up action that has been happening at her home while she's away in Australia on Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Emma's lodger Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) and his conference planner friend, Maria Jaziri (Laila Zaidi), have both fallen under the spell of handsome Airbnb guest, Joel Tanner (ex-Emmerdale star Alexander Lincoln).
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Luca comes clean to Maria and admits that he has been sleeping with Joel.
But the surgery nurse is in for a SURPRISE when he discovers Maria has a secret of her own.
She too has been enjoying some bedroom business with Joel!
With Joel planning a permanent move to Letherbridge to start a new job, Luca and Maria are determined to find out where they both stand with him.
The current situation cannot go on.
But how will Joel react when Luca and Maria decide to confront him over his intentions?
Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is feeling totally let down by her boyfriend, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya).
She could have done with Suni's support while she was stressing-out over taking her driving lesson.
But instead, Suni has been AWOL and ignoring her phonecalls.
However, Scarlett remains unaware that Suni's future at The Mill could be on the line after the review panel!
Will Scarlett find out the truth about the BIG trouble that Suni is now in?
Meanwhile, pregnant patient Sophie Phillips (Amy Loughton) goes into labour after a thief steals her hospital bag.
When Sophie's accident prone husband, Dai (Sio Pritchard), chases after the thief, he takes a terrible tumble and breaks his arm!
Can midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) help when the couple eventually make it to St Phil's Hospital?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.