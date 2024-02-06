Doctors spoilers: Luca and Maria CONFRONT love cheat Joel!

WHAT would Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) make of all the HOT hook-up action that has been happening at her home while she's away in Australia on Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Emma's lodger Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) and his conference planner friend, Maria Jaziri (Laila Zaidi), have both fallen under the spell of handsome Airbnb guest, Joel Tanner (ex-Emmerdale star Alexander Lincoln).



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Luca comes clean to Maria and admits that he has been sleeping with Joel.

But the surgery nurse is in for a SURPRISE when he discovers Maria has a secret of her own.



She too has been enjoying some bedroom business with Joel!



With Joel planning a permanent move to Letherbridge to start a new job, Luca and Maria are determined to find out where they both stand with him.



The current situation cannot go on.

But how will Joel react when Luca and Maria decide to confront him over his intentions?

Will guest Joel get his marching orders on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is feeling totally let down by her boyfriend, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya).



She could have done with Suni's support while she was stressing-out over taking her driving lesson.



But instead, Suni has been AWOL and ignoring her phonecalls.



However, Scarlett remains unaware that Suni's future at The Mill could be on the line after the review panel!



Will Scarlett find out the truth about the BIG trouble that Suni is now in?

Suni awaits the verdict of the review panel on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, pregnant patient Sophie Phillips (Amy Loughton) goes into labour after a thief steals her hospital bag.



When Sophie's accident prone husband, Dai (Sio Pritchard), chases after the thief, he takes a terrible tumble and breaks his arm!



Can midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) help when the couple eventually make it to St Phil's Hospital?

Sophie's pregnancy is jeopardised by a series of unfortunate events on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer