Home and Away spoilers: Has Mali cheated on girlfriend Abigail?

Mali is confronted by his girlfriend Abigail's big brother Levi on Home and Away...

Mali Hudson (played by Kyle Shilling) is accused of CHEATING on his girlfriend, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto), on today's episode of Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Mali cancels dinner plans with Abigail, so he can go and check on his ex-girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier).



Rose is down-in-the-dumps after finding out that her brother Xander has decided to stay in Melbourne and not return to Summer Bay.



Mali encourages Rose to take some time to consider what she wants, rather than worry too much about Xander.



The ex-couple share a warm hug goodnight.

But, just as they do, Abigail walks past and can't believe her eyes!



So, Mali cancelled their dinner plans just so he could sneak off to be with Rose??



An upset Abigail downloads to her big brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) what she saw.



The next day, Levi storms over to the Caravan Park to confront "love cheat" Mali...

Abigail gets the WRONG idea about Mali and his ex-girlfriend Rose on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali supports his ex-girlfriend Rose on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) wants to get to know foster teenager Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan) better.



Eliza starts to open up about some of her past struggles.



Roo offers to homeschool Eliza but her dad, Alf (Ray Meagher), doesn't think that's a good idea.



How is Eliza going to make any friends if she stays at home all the time?



But as Eliza fails to engage with anyone else around her, Roo starts to sense there's something deeper going on with her.



Just WHO has Roo welcomed into Summer Bay House?

Alf disapproves of Roo's plan to homeschool foster teenager Eliza on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Is there something deeper and darker going on with troubled teenager Eliza on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5