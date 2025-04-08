Home and Away spoilers: Has Mali cheated on girlfriend Abigail?
Airs Thursday 17 April 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Mali Hudson (played by Kyle Shilling) is accused of CHEATING on his girlfriend, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto), on today's episode of Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Mali cancels dinner plans with Abigail, so he can go and check on his ex-girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier).
Rose is down-in-the-dumps after finding out that her brother Xander has decided to stay in Melbourne and not return to Summer Bay.
Mali encourages Rose to take some time to consider what she wants, rather than worry too much about Xander.
The ex-couple share a warm hug goodnight.
But, just as they do, Abigail walks past and can't believe her eyes!
So, Mali cancelled their dinner plans just so he could sneak off to be with Rose??
An upset Abigail downloads to her big brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) what she saw.
The next day, Levi storms over to the Caravan Park to confront "love cheat" Mali...
Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) wants to get to know foster teenager Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan) better.
Eliza starts to open up about some of her past struggles.
Roo offers to homeschool Eliza but her dad, Alf (Ray Meagher), doesn't think that's a good idea.
How is Eliza going to make any friends if she stays at home all the time?
But as Eliza fails to engage with anyone else around her, Roo starts to sense there's something deeper going on with her.
Just WHO has Roo welcomed into Summer Bay House?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Home and Away spoilers: Is Rose planning to pack her bags and leave?
Home and Away spoilers: Dana and Xander have officially broken-up!