Doctors spoilers: FLIRTY FUN for Joel and Maria!
Airs Thursday 8 February 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Luca McIntyre (played by Ross McLaren) has already seen the appeal of handsome Airbnb guest, Joel Tanner (Alexander Lincoln), on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
So it's too bad that surgery nurse Luca is away when Joel returns to Letherbridge for another overnight stay at host Emma Reid's (Dido Miles) house.
Luca's conference planner friend, Maria Jaziri (Laila Zaidi), has been left in charge with both Emma and Luca out of town.
After Joel arrives, Maria makes him dinner.
As the evening progresses, they begin to outrageously flirt with each other!
While the coast is clear, will Maria and Joel take things to the bedroom?
What's the latest with the dodgy impersonator doctor, Harry Drake (Joel Phillimore)?
Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) found himself face-to-face with the man who has been pretending to be Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) at the scene of a road traffic accident.
It eventually dawned on Sid who Harry is after he offered to put his First Aid skills to good use at the scene of accident.
Sid has reported his encounter to both Jimmi and surgery business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee).
But Harry is still on the loose... with the Police on his trail!
However, has time run out for the fake medic when he is found in a bad way, behind a rubbish dumpster?
Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) is out for a VPAS visit to see elderly Reenie Partridge (Susan Hilton).
There she meets teenager carer, Alfie White (Thomas Slater), who looks out for both Reenie and his own mum, Jeanette White (Amy Drake).
Alfie is planning a surprise for Reenie, based on their shared love of classical dancing and 1940s musicals.
Will Kirsty find herself involved in Alfie's plans?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.