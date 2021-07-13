'Emmerdale' spoilers will Aaron Dingle get the truth from boyfriend Ben?
Airs Thursday 22 July at 8.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle won't take any more lies from Ben in Thursday's second episode (ITV, 8.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).
Aaron Dingle's had enough lies to last him a lifetime. And with his little sister Liv lying her pants off with her drink problem, the last thing he needs is his boyfriend Ben at it too.
With Aaron aware that Ben is hiding something major from him, the Dingle calls him out. But is Ben ready to talk?
At the HOP, loved up Amy and Matty are having their usual talk to Ethan about his love life.
The pair are convinced Ethan's going for the wrong type of guy but will the lawyer listen when Amy and Matty encourage to focus on finding love over lust?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Tracy Metcalfe - Amy Walsh
- Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Harding - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Leanna Cavanagh - Mimi Slinger
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
