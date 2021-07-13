'Emmerdale' spoilers will Aaron Dingle get the truth from boyfriend Ben?

Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle won't take any more lies from Ben in Thursday's second episode (ITV, 8.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

Aaron Dingle's had enough lies to last him a lifetime. And with his little sister Liv lying her pants off with her drink problem, the last thing he needs is his boyfriend Ben at it too.

With Aaron aware that Ben is hiding something major from him, the Dingle calls him out. But is Ben ready to talk?

Will Ben tell his boyfriend Aaron Dingle what he's keeping from him? (Image credit: ITV)

At the HOP, loved up Amy and Matty are having their usual talk to Ethan about his love life.

Amy and Matty dish out love advice. (Image credit: ITV)

The pair are convinced Ethan's going for the wrong type of guy but will the lawyer listen when Amy and Matty encourage to focus on finding love over lust?

Ethan is single and ready to mingle but is looking for love in all the wrong places, according to his pals. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.