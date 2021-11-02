'Emmerdale' spoilers: Will Kim Tate give in to Chas and Paddy's demands?

Kim Tate's being held to ransom by Chas and Paddy!

Kim Tate responds to Chas and Paddy’s ransom demands in Tuesday's hour-long episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

There’s one thing that Kim Tate loves more than anything and that’s her horses, so Chas and Paddy have decided to try and hit her where it hurts in a bid to get her off their backs…

The couple have kidnapped Kim’s racehorse and stashed it in Moira’s barn and have stated their demands to the thoroughbred’s owner…

They want Kim to stop hassling Paddy or…

…actually, we don’t know what they are threatening but it seems whatever it is Kim is unfazed by it because she refuses point blank to back down!

However, all is not lost for the couple when Will makes a surprising intervention…

Will Taylor tells Kim Tate to mend her ways! (Image credit: ITV)

Kim’s newly loved-up with Will Taylor but she’s shocked when he tells her that he doesn’t want to be with her if she carries on with all this nonsense…

Later, Paddy and Chas get a big shock when Kim finally backs down and Will’s surprised to see that his lover can be nice, sometimes!

At long last, Paddy’s off the hook!

Jai's plans leave Laurel horrified! (Image credit: ITV)

Over at HOP, Jai Sharma’s worried when he receives a call telling him to expect a health and safety inspection the next day. Following the disastrous Survival Challenge, Jai’s terrified that HOP will be deemed negligent by the inspector.

When the health and safety officer arrives, Jai’s shocked to learn that HOP’s management will be held personally responsible if it’s proved the bridge was overloaded at the survival event.

And he’s even more distraught when Ben Tucker tells him that a journalist is sniffing about the village investigating the events of the Survival Challenge.

How is Jai going to get himself out of this one?

Blame Ben, of course!

And when Laurel Thomas discovers what Jai is privately planning, she’s horrified!

Priya seems to be feeling a little better. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, things don’t seem to be looking as bleak as they were for Priya Sharma.

Following her dad Rishi’s suggestion that she sees a psychologist, she has a therapy session which she finds useful and when Ellis Chapman makes a heartfelt apology and offers to support Priya every step of the way, it looks like there might be hope for their relationship…

Has Bob ruined things with Wendy? (Image credit: ITV)

In other news, Bob Hope worries he’s ruined things with Wendy Posner over her moving in, and Gabby Thomas is recovering from her night on the lash and it’s not long before she’s palmed baby Thomas on her mum Bernice Blackstock again!

Rodney Blackstock declares he's back on the singles market! (Image credit: ITV)

Plus, lock up your daughters because Rodney Blackstock announces himself as ‘back on the market’ in the wake of his break-up with Diane Sugden!

This week, Emmerdale is on ITV on Monday, Tuesday (1-hr) and Wednesday at 7.00pm, and Thursday at 7.00pm and 8.00pm.