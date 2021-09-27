‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Liberty Savage saves Luke Morgan

Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) has to act quickly to save Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, there’s tension at the Cunningham’s house following Luke’s clumsy attempt to kiss his son’s girlfriend, Evie .

Luke’s son Ollie (Gabriel Clark) breaks the news that he’s decided to go back to London.

With emotions running high, Luke's fiancée, Cindy (Stephanie Waring) is determined to make Luke apologise for his actions and calls him out on his behaviour.

Ollie Morgan (pictured) has plans to move back to London. (Image credit: C4)

Meanwhile, as Ollie prepares to cut family ties, Luke who is suffering with Pick’s Disease, is eating lunch.

However disaster strikes when Luke begins choking.

Luckily, Liberty is on hand and rushes to the rescue to give Luke the Heimlich manoeuvre.

Will Ollie still stick to his plans to head to London after realising just how critical his dad’s condition has become?

Martine Deveraux has a mastectomy coming up. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) who has breast cancer, receives a letter from the hospital detailing the appointment for her mastectomy.

An anxious Martine distracts herself by preparing for the arrival of Felix’s son, DeMarcus (Tomi Ade).

One person who’s not too pleased about the arrival of DeMarcus, is his half-brother Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) who realises he will now have to share his mum Martine, with a new half-brother.

Toby confides in his girlfriend, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) about the invasion of his privacy.

There was a terrifying showdown between Sienna, Summer and Brody. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile there’s a cupcake delivery bearing all the hallmarks of crazed Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements), who is currently in prison.

Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) and Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) agree to ignore the delivery for now and just focus on the funeral of Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward).

However, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is determined to make a police report.

Later on, she rants to Liberty about their lack of action and Damon uses it as another reason to make a dig at Sienna.

Damon later makes a very BIG decision. What is he planning to do?

Charlie Dean and Ella Richardson are planning to have sex. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, young teenagers, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) decide that they’re going to have underage sex and are certain that they’re ready.

Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) decides to leave them to it, knowing she has discussed the importance of safety.

Will the teens take the next step in their relationship?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm