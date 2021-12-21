‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Nana McQueen delivers some SHATTERING news

Nana McQueen has some bad news in Hollyoaks.

Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) gives her family some very upsetting news in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Nana has recently been feeling unwell but has been putting a brave face on things and protecting her family from the full extent of her worries.

Tonight, at the hospital, she opens up about her ailing health and is honest about her symptoms.

Could this new information from Nana lead to a heart-breaking diagnosis?

Becky Quentin has been causing trouble at Dee Valley Hospital. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) has kicked up a storm at Dee Valley Hospital where she has a personal agenda.

However things soon escalate and her plans come to an abrupt halt when the police turn up to arrest her.

Will Becky’s new boyfriend, Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) stand by and watch as his girlfriend is taken away in handcuffs?

Or will he dive in and get in more trouble himself?

Martine has had a very tough time recently. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, as Martine Deveraux’s (Kelle Bryan) New Year’s preparations are well underway, she starts to feel the absence of a loved one.

Will Martine, who was recently treated for breast cancer, confide in any of her family?

Trish Minniver wants to do something special with Maxine but it doesn't go to plan. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) makes an urgent call to arrange a photoshoot for her and her daughter, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson).

However, when the photographer fails to arrive, Trish is very stressed when Maxine turns to a nearby stranger to help them out.

Who is the mystery person and why is Trish so freaked out?

Can Warren Fox (above) and Felix Westwood make amends? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Maxine has some words of advice for Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

Warren is spurred into trying harder at mending his shattered friendship with Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).

Can the two men move forwards and put all the recent horrors behind them?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm