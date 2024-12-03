Emmerdale spoilers: Kim and Will plan to do the unthinkable!

Kim Tate (played by Claire King) is ready to give her marriage to Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) another go on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Kim wanted payback on Will after she found out that he slept with his first wife, Rose Jackson, back in the summer.



But Kim's plan to send Will packing took a near-fatal turn when she hired bad boy Ross Barton (Michael Parr) to "remove" her hated husband from the village.



During a struggle with Ross, Will fell and hit and his head and was later left for DEAD...



However, the couple have since reunited and Kim has agreed to cancel their divorce proceedings.



But little does she know, Will is now in cahoots with her former financial advisor lover, Peter (David Michaels).



The men are plotting to bring down the Home Farm bosslady...



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Will starts to feel guilty when Kim puts extra effort into their Christmas preparations.



Kim is surprised when Will asks if she'd like to renew their wedding vows on Christmas Day!



But she's unaware that he is acting on Peter's orders...

Will and Peter continue to secretly plot against Kim on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

By now, we know that there has been a LOT of bad blood between the members of the Fox-Miligan family in the past.



But now that they have been reunited under the same roof again after years of being estranged from each other, is there a chance they could enjoy a very happy Christmas together?



Steph Miligan (Georgia Jay) tries to bring everyone together by getting out the Christmas decorations at Mill Cottage.



But is all the past bad blood between Steph's parents, Ruby (Beth Cordingly) and Caleb (William Ash), with Ruby's recently returned dad, Anthony (Nicholas Day), fully resolved?

The Fox-Miligan family get Christmas decorating Mill Cottage on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

