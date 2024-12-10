EastEnders spoilers: Grave danger for Denise as masked intruders attack!

Denise fears that she is Nish's next target when masked intruders burst into the beauty salon on tonight's episode of EastEnders...

Denise Fox (played by Diane Parish) fears for her life on tonight's episode of EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Denise is alarmed when her copper ex-husband, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), alerts her that there has been a suspected sighting of Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) in the area!



Nish recently escaped from prison and is hiding out in Albert Square, plotting revenge on those that sat back and watched as he was falsely charged with the MURDER of Keanu Taylor and sent to prison earlier this year.



Denise is in Fox & Hair with new employee, Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James), when two masked men burst into the beauty salon!



Denise panics when the intruders claim that Nish sent them...



Is terrified Denise about to pay the price for the part she played in covering-up Keanu's murder at the Vic last Christmas?

Masked men burst into the beauty salon on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

There's DANGER for Denise and Avani on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Martin Fowler (James Bye) and his ex-wife, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), are all mixed-up after he tried to kiss her in the heat of the moment!



The couple are just good friends these days.



Or are they?



Stacey confides in her mum, Jean (Gillian Wright), about the confusing kiss.



Meanwhile, Martin is facing another life challenge after agreeing to undergo surgery to help save the life of his young son, Roman, who needs a liver donor...

Martin gets a visit from mate Zack in hospital on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Peter Beale (Thomas Law) remains unaware of his pregnant girlfriend, Lauren Branning's (Jacqueline Jossa) painkiller addiction.



Peter is worried about both Lauren and the health of their unborn baby.



Peter's dad Ian (Adam Woodyat) suggests a romantic Christmas proposal to cheer-up Lauren!



Will Peter soon be popping the question?

Will Peter finally get to the bottom of what's going on with girlfriend Lauren on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

