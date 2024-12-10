Hollyoaks spoilers: Secret wedding! Cleo McQueen gets ready to marry Abe!

Cleo McQueen gets ready to say her vows to Abe Fielding.

Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) has realised the horrifying truth about Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) and has come up with her desperate escape plan in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Knowing the truth that Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) is alive and that she, Cleo, was NEVER responsible for killing her as Abe had led her to believe, the shocking reality that Abe has been manipulating her to keep her hidden away, hits Cleo with full force.

Cleo and Abe go to the Folly to say exchange their vows in secret. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight and realising Abe has been lying to her this whole time, Cleo plays Abe at his own game, manipulating him to agree to let her outside for their vows.

Cleo has been exaggerating her health fears to Abe, telling him she doesn’t have long left and urges him into action saying they need to say their vows as soon as possible.

Abe takes Cleo to the folly which is all dressed and decorated ready for his wedding day to Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) the following day.

Abe and Cleo share the vows they’ve written for each other before Cleo suddenly collapses.

Twisted Abe has been keeping Cleo hidden away in his flat for the past year. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Unable to bring Cleo round, Abe panics and wraps her up in a blanket and bungs her into his car.

Where is he going to take her and is someone watching his very suspicious actions from afar?

Peri's hen night gets underway! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Peri enjoys her hen night in The Loft with the karaoke machine in full swing.

However she’s worried something has been bothering her mum, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) lately and reminds her if anything is wrong she can confide in her.

Peri on her hen night with her mum Leela. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Leela has big concerns about Abe marrying her daughter, Peri. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Leela tells her daughter not to worry about her and that everything is ok.

However, Leela is secretly not convinced that twisted Abe has changed his spots and is deep-down very concerned for her daughter.

Hen night fun at The Loft. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) attempts to support Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) whose husband, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) has been missing for weeks.

However Nancy is about to get a huge shock when Darren shows up at the hospital.

It’s Darren’s brother, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) who spots Darren first and furious with him for all the extreme upset he’s caused his family with his dissappearance, he lashes out and punches him.

How is Nancy going to react when she comes face to face with her husband after all this time?

What will Darren's explanation be? And can Nancy ever forgive him for walking out on her and their children?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.