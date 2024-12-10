EastEnders spoilers: Denise confesses her shock secret to Ravi?

Will Denise tell Ravi the truth about what really happened last Christmas Day on EastEnders?

Denise Fox (played by Diane Parish) is in a spin after her scary ordeal at Fox & Hair on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Two masked men burst into the beauty salon to confront Denise and new employee, Avani Nadra-Hart (Aaliyah James).



The men claimed they were hired by Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry)...



Denise has been living in fear of nasty Nish, ever since she hit him over the head with a champagne bottle in the Queen Vic last Christmas Day.



Denise was trying to protect Nish's wife, Suki (Balvinder Sopal), when she was physically attacked by her hated husband.



On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) consoles his daughter, Avani, after her shock at the salon.



But when Ravi goes to confront his ex-lover, Denise, at the salon to find out more, he finds her in the middle of a panic attack...



Ravi wants to know why Denise is so scared about his dad, Nish, having escaped from prison.



As Denise continues to be haunted by the SHOCK events of last Christmas Day, will she reveal her dark secret to Ravi?

Masked men confronted Denise and Avani at the salon on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders - Nish Panesar Is Arrested For Keanu's Murder (Nish's Exit) | 31st October 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) is determined to have a happy Christmas despite her financial troubles.



Jean recently discovered she has been scammed, after falling for some investment advice from a fake financial advisor.



The scammers have since taken out loans under Jean's name and it looks like she has lost everything...



Stacey (Lacey Turner) remains concerned about mum, Jean.



But is also still distracted by THAT kiss between her and ex-husband, Martin Fowler (James Bye).



Where do things stand between Martin and Stacey with Christmas fast approaching?

Is Jean in denial about her financial troubles as Christmas approaches on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey is all mixed-up after the kiss between her and ex-husband Martin on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer