Coronation Street spoilers: David Platt uncovers Shona's huge secret?
Airs Monday 16 December 2024 at 8.00pm
David Platt sports Shona and Adam together in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Monday 16 December 2024 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
As Daisy overhears Debbie confronting Matty, accusing him of stealing her car, she’s awash with guilt. She lets slip to Shona that she knows she was involved with a hit and run, making out Kit told her. She then urges Shona to get her injuries properly checked out, leaving Shona wondering why she’s so concerned. Will she confront her about her interference?
David Platt and Audrey spot Shona and Adam deep in conversation and David casually quizzes Shona about her afternoon, but David is suspicious when she fails to mention Adam.
Gail insists on taking Audrey’s temperature who secretly dunks the thermometer in David’s coffee. As Gail reads the result, she orders Audrey to see a doctor as soon as possible.
Having been given the results of Frankie’s blood tests from the Doctor, Lauren reveals to Max that it’s more sinister than they would have thought.
Later, Gus and Anthea approach Max in the hospital car park, what do they want?
Dee-Dee confides in Sarah that she has made a decision about her baby, what will she decide to do?
As Carla and Lisa meet up at the Chariot Square Hotel for a spa afternoon, Debbie remarks it’s nice to see friends enjoying time together. When Carla doesn’t correct Debbie about the nature of their relationship, how will Lisa react?
Leanne and Toyah tell Chesney that Les’s employer has increased their offer to £60k but if they accept, they need to sign an NDA. When Gemma returns from Portsmouth, she is put out to realise Chesney kept quiet and urges him to accept the compensation. What will Chesney do?
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
