Coronation Street spoilers: Carla Connor and Lisa are caught out!

Carla Connor and Lisa head home for some lunchtime fun in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Friday 20 December 2024 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

When Kirk plugs in the Christmas lights and causes a power failure, Carla Connor tells the factory workers to take the afternoon off.

After being kicked out of the Rovers for bringing their own alcohol, Bobby invites Kirk and Fiz back to the flat to carry on drinking, but Lisa emerges in her dressing gown. Has Carla and Lisa’s relationship finally been revealed?

Gail tells Shona and Sarah that she’s arranged a pre-wedding pampering session at the salon for all of them and they’ll need to take the morning off.

In the salon, Audrey serves up glasses of fizz whilst making scathing remarks about Gail’s choice of sixth husband. When Jesse reveals that he’s tracked down the original wedding rings to a shop, is the game up for David?

Audrey delights in bad mouthing Jesse. (Image credit: ITV)

The doctor confirms Frankie’s diagnosis and that they’ll start the process of looking for a donor. Will this make Dee-Dee’s choice even more difficult to make?

As Daniel jogs past Redbank Apartments, he clocks Kit kissing a female visitor. How will Daisy react when Daniel reveals what he saw?

A worried Toyah confides in Leanne and Amy that she’s hardly any money left in her account and she’s up to her limit on her credit card.

Later, Leanne tells Toyah and Amy that it would appear the wine company has overcharged them and Amy agrees to check the accounts. In the bistro office, Leanne transfers £300 from the bistro account to Toyah’s fake account.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.