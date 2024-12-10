Coronation Street spoilers: Lisa Swain is consumed by jealousy!

Lisa Swain squirms as Carla meets a handsome client in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Wednesday 18 December 2024 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

When Izzy and Sarah reveal that Carla’s got a lunch appointment with a very handsome client, Lisa Swain masks her discomfort. In the bistro, Lisa watches jealously as the client flirts with Carla. Will she let her jealousy get the better of her?

Matty and Logan confront a shaken David over the stolen money and later call at the salon and tell Audrey that they are mates of David’s. How far will they go to get what they want? And is Audrey in danger?

Meanwhile, Jesse asks David to pick up the wedding rings from the jewellers but he returns home with a black eye and a split lip. What has happened to him?

David's dealings put Audrey in danger. (Image credit: ITV)

Tensions are high as an argument breaks out between Dee-Dee and Anthea in the café. After finding out from Max that Lauren is struggling with her mental health, Dee-Dee visits Lauren and tells her that she’ll try and help her to find a donor for Frankie. Will Dee-Dee come clean to Lauren about her pregnancy?

Dee-Dee offers to help Lauren. (Image credit: ITV)

Toyah puts on a brave face as Leanne tells her and Nick how much Sam is looking forward to his holiday. Leanne sees the pair off on their trip and once alone, opens her laptop and makes a payment of £789 from Toyah’s fake account.

As Chesney pulls up in his car, he clocks the man in the van across the street. As the van pulls away, he follows on. In Freshco’s car park, Chesney slips behind the van and pulls out a bag of sugar. What is he going to do?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.