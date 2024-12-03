Emmerdale spoilers: What dark secret happened on Ruby's 16th birthday?
Airs Thursday 12 December 2024 at 7:30pm on ITV1
Tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings) includes a special FLASHBACK EPISODE.
In the present day, Steph Miligan (played by Georgia Jay) finds a photo of her mum, Ruby (Beth Cordingly), taken on her 16th birthday back in 1992.
Ruby pretends she doesn't remember the photo being taken.
But in private, she's triggered by the photo which brings back some troublesome memories from the past...
As the episode rewinds back in time to 1992, will we find out more about how teenager Ruby first became romantically involved with her now husband, Caleb (William Ash)?
Which would later cause a HUGE family fallout...
Jimmy King (Nick Miles) is convinced to visit his nephew, Tom (James Chase), behind bars after being emotionally blackmailed by his teenage daughter, Angelica (Rebecca Bakes).
Tom is pleading not guilty to the charges against him, and sticks to his story that his estranged wife, Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper), is to blame for what has happened to him.
Will Jimmy see through Tom's crocodile tears and claim that he is an innocent man?
Meanwhile, Angelica has totally fallen for Tom's manipulation.
But her parents, Jimmy and Nicola (Nicola Wheeler), are unaware that the schoolgirl is about to resort to desperate measures to help Tom's cause...
Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is out for payback on his wife, Kim (Claire King), after she secretly hired bad boy, Ross Barton (Michael Parr), to "remove" him from the village.
Things didn't go as planned and Will was left for DEAD...
Kim remains unaware that Will in now in cahoots with her financial advisor lover, Peter (David Michaels).
Will wants to push forward with their plan to take down Kim.
However, Peter warns Will that they need to wait as there is now a MYSTERY third party involved in their plan!
But WHO?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.