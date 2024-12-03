Emmerdale spoilers: What dark secret happened on Ruby's 16th birthday?

Tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings) includes a special FLASHBACK EPISODE.



In the present day, Steph Miligan (played by Georgia Jay) finds a photo of her mum, Ruby (Beth Cordingly), taken on her 16th birthday back in 1992.



Ruby pretends she doesn't remember the photo being taken.



But in private, she's triggered by the photo which brings back some troublesome memories from the past...



As the episode rewinds back in time to 1992, will we find out more about how teenager Ruby first became romantically involved with her now husband, Caleb (William Ash)?

Which would later cause a HUGE family fallout...

Ruby is haunted by her past on a special FLASHBACK episode of Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Jimmy King (Nick Miles) is convinced to visit his nephew, Tom (James Chase), behind bars after being emotionally blackmailed by his teenage daughter, Angelica (Rebecca Bakes).



Tom is pleading not guilty to the charges against him, and sticks to his story that his estranged wife, Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper), is to blame for what has happened to him.



Will Jimmy see through Tom's crocodile tears and claim that he is an innocent man?



Meanwhile, Angelica has totally fallen for Tom's manipulation.



But her parents, Jimmy and Nicola (Nicola Wheeler), are unaware that the schoolgirl is about to resort to desperate measures to help Tom's cause...

Tom tries to convince his uncle Jimmy that he is innocent of the charges against him on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is out for payback on his wife, Kim (Claire King), after she secretly hired bad boy, Ross Barton (Michael Parr), to "remove" him from the village.



Things didn't go as planned and Will was left for DEAD...



Kim remains unaware that Will in now in cahoots with her financial advisor lover, Peter (David Michaels).

Will wants to push forward with their plan to take down Kim.



However, Peter warns Will that they need to wait as there is now a MYSTERY third party involved in their plan!



But WHO?

Will is plotting REVENGE against wife Kim on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

