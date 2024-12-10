EastEnders spoilers: Elaine gives Linda a shock ultimatum - what will she do?

Elaine Peacock (played by Harriet Thorpe) hasn't exactly had a happy homecoming after her wedding honeymoon on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Queen Vic landlady Elaine has discovered a SHOCK TRUTH about her daughter, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright)...

As the anniversary of the KILLER events of last Christmas Day approaches, alcoholic Linda's drinking is spiralling out of control again...



Elaine is determined to get her daughter back off the bottle.



But realises she has been enabling Linda's addiction along the way.



Afraid to witness Linda hit total rock bottom, Elaine confronts her and issues an ultimatum.



But on tonight's episode of the BBC soap, Linda doesn't take kindly to her mum's interference.



Despite the ultimatum she's facing, Linda ultimately chooses the bottle.



She storms out of the Vic and a dangerous night of alcohol abuse begins...

Elaine gives Linda a SHOCK ultimatum on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Kellie Bright on Linda's latest battle with the bottle on the BBC soap...



Is Linda aware that she has slipped so far back into alcoholism?

"She’s so deep into her alcoholism that she’s blissfully unaware of the damage she is causing. It’s not registering with her in those moments. I think she may wake up with paranoia and think ‘what did I do?’ and the only way to quieten those thoughts is to have another drink. Sadly, I don’t think she’s conscious of what’s happening."



How does Linda react when her family and friends give her some tough love?

"This has gone on for so long and people have given Linda so many chances but now it's at the point where everyone has had enough. Everyone is saying, ‘no more’ and ‘we are not going to sit by and let you drink yourself stupid’. Terrible things happen because she’s drinking, and it pushes everybody away. So she finds more and more doors closing in her face."



Is there worse to come for Linda?

"Alfie is someone who Linda has been close to in the past, but now he can hardly bear to look at her. You will see the very worst version of Linda on screen. She is so awful and says such horrible things to people that she’s getting more and more isolated. She is mentally detaching herself from the people that care about her."

WHAT does Elaine find out during a visit from Bernadette on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Eastenders Elaine asks Linda how did and where did she kill keanu as she angry with Linda and Johnny - YouTube Watch On

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer