How to watch South Africa vs Pakistan live stream: 2nd T20 online or on TV today

The three-match South Africa vs Pakistan T20 cricket continues today as Mohammad Rizwan's Shaheens attempt to level the series (SA lead 1-0). The action starts at 4 pm UK on Friday, December 13 at SuperSport Park, Centurion and you can watch South Africa vs Pakistan live streams from anywhere with a VPN. There are even free streams for those in Pakistan.

The first match of the series saw the visitors losing by just 11 runs so Pakistan will be out for revenge in hope of performing better in the second – crucial – T20 clash.

The star of the show for the home side was 18-year-old pace bowler Kwena Maphaka, who clocked up speeds of more than 150kph. Elsewhere, David Millar knocked 82 off 40 balls to help the Proteas on their way to a deserved victory.

Can Pakistan pull one back in this T20? We've got all the information you need to watch South Africa vs Pakistan live streams below — including ways to watch cricket online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch South Africa vs Pakistan online for FREE

PTV Sports is the place to find free South Africa vs Pakistan live streams.

Abroad? You'll need a VPN (try NordVPN – Save 70%) to unblock PTV (no sign up or password required) when travelling outside of Pakistan.

How to watch South Africa vs Pakistan live stream T20 cricket in the US

To watch South Africa vs Pakistan T20 stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find the Willow TV deals from only $10 per month only or $99 for a whole year of live cricket. And you can cancel at any time you wish.

How to watch South Africa vs Pakistan in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show live coverage of the South Africa vs Pakistan T20i and the 2nd match will be shown across its Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event channels. The action starts at 4pm UK today, Friday December 13.

Sky TV base packages currently start from £26 per month. You can then add the full Sky Sports suite for an additional £22. Or, for new customers, pay from £46 a month for a package that includes Sky Sports.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, flexible Now Sports Memberships are also available for £14.99 a day or from as little as £26 a month.

How to watch South Africa vs Pakistan in Australia

You can likely watch South Africa vs Pakistan in Australia on Fox Sports.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this and the other games of the series, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25.

How to watch South Africa vs Pakistan from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch South Africa vs Pakistan T20, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune into live cricket or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

What time does the South Africa vs Pakistan match begin?

The 2nd T20 starts on Friday, December 13.

Each day's play starts at 4 pm UK / 11 am ET / 8 am PT.

1st T20: Tuesday, Dec 10 — South Africa won by 11 runs

2nd T20: Friday, Dec 13

3rd T20: Saturday, Dec 14

What is the South Africa vs Pakistan T20 venue? SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa.