Emmerdale spoilers: Cain finally confesses everything to Moira?

Cain Dingle (played by Jeff Hordley) is a free man again after his latest run-in with the Police on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



However, now Cain has even more to feel guilty about.



His temporary arrest caused him to miss wife Moira's (Natalie J Robb) important hospital appointment.



So she went alone to find out her pathology test results and discovered she will need to have radiotherapy after her recent brain surgery...



Meanwhile, Cain attempts to ease his guilty conscience by hitting the booze.



Village doctor Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) is concerned when he finds Cain drunk at the allotment.



Liam drives Cain back home.



But Moira is not happy about her husband's behaviour, considering she is planning a SURPRISE birthday party for him!



Overwhelmed with the guilt of having betrayed Moira by hooking-up with Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) at the village garage, will Cain finally come clean about what he has done?

Is Cain about to tell Moira that he cheated on her with Ruby on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Ruby has no intention of mentioning THE incident now that she is back in a good place with her husband/ Cain's brother, Caleb (William Ash).



As Christmas approaches, Ruby wants to focus on repairing her relationship with her previously estranged daughter, Steph (Georgia Jay).



However, her dad Anthony's (Nicholas Day) dark mood, after finding out about Caleb's previous affair with villager Tracy Shankley (Amy Walsh), is still like a storm cloud hovering over the Fox-Miligan family.



Can they all find a way to move forward after past wrongs?

Will the Fox-Miligan family be united in time for Christmas on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX