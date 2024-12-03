Emmerdale spoilers: Cain finally confesses everything to Moira?
Airs Wednesday 11 December 2024 at 7:30pm on ITV1
Cain Dingle (played by Jeff Hordley) is a free man again after his latest run-in with the Police on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
However, now Cain has even more to feel guilty about.
His temporary arrest caused him to miss wife Moira's (Natalie J Robb) important hospital appointment.
So she went alone to find out her pathology test results and discovered she will need to have radiotherapy after her recent brain surgery...
Meanwhile, Cain attempts to ease his guilty conscience by hitting the booze.
Village doctor Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) is concerned when he finds Cain drunk at the allotment.
Liam drives Cain back home.
But Moira is not happy about her husband's behaviour, considering she is planning a SURPRISE birthday party for him!
Overwhelmed with the guilt of having betrayed Moira by hooking-up with Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) at the village garage, will Cain finally come clean about what he has done?
Meanwhile, Ruby has no intention of mentioning THE incident now that she is back in a good place with her husband/ Cain's brother, Caleb (William Ash).
As Christmas approaches, Ruby wants to focus on repairing her relationship with her previously estranged daughter, Steph (Georgia Jay).
However, her dad Anthony's (Nicholas Day) dark mood, after finding out about Caleb's previous affair with villager Tracy Shankley (Amy Walsh), is still like a storm cloud hovering over the Fox-Miligan family.
Can they all find a way to move forward after past wrongs?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.