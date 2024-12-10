Hollyoaks spoilers: Trauma! Peri Lomax is reeling when her wedding day takes a sickening turn!
Airs Tuesday 17 December on E4 at 7pm.
Bride Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is excitedly preparing for her wedding to Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
However things are about to take a DEVASTATING turn when the truth about Abe is revealed!
Earlier on Abe’s mum, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) is helping everyone get ready for the wedding.
However, Peri’s mum Leela Lomax (Kirsty Leigh-Porter), is not so excited and has got major reservations and suspicions about Abe.
When Leela confronts Peri, asking her if she’s sure she’s doing the right thing going ahead with the wedding, Peri angrily reproaches her and tells her mum not to bother coming to the ceremony if she can’t be supportive.
Meanwhile, the folly has been beautifully decked out ahead of the nuptials and the guests are starting to gather.
However, Peri has no idea that Abe's other 'bride' Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is not that far away and has been secretly kept hidden away in a bunker by Abe for the past year!
In yesterday’s episodes, Abe secretly shared his vows with his other ‘fiancée’ Cleo at the folly.
But things quickly took a dramatic turn when Cleo collapsed and Abe bundled her into his car before dumping her body near a river.
Tonight, we see someone wake up Cleo down at the riverbank and Cleo, covered in mud and dishevelled from her escape attempt, knows she must get back to the village as soon as possible to stop Abe’s wedding to Peri from going ahead.
A desperate Cleo manages to stop a passing car which turns out to be Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) who scoops Cleo up and offers to take her to the village.
Meanwhile, with the countdown to Peri’s wedding underway, the bride is devastated to discover that Abe isn’t at the folly.
His mother, Marie, is forced to admit to Peri that she hasn’t actually spoken to her son today and has no idea where he is.
Marie goes hunting for Abe and finds him alone in his flat.
Abe tells his mum he’s done a terrible thing, however Marie thinks he’s referring to something else and tells him that Peri has forgiven him and that his marriage to her will wipe the slate clean.
Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) finds a picture that her young daughter Sophie has drawn which shows someone falling out a window.
Sienna, whose husband was killed on their wedding day after falling through a window, also discovers mud on Martha Blake’s (Sherrie Hewson) slippers even though Martha, who is suffering with dementia, claims that she hasn’t left the house.
Was it Martha who saw Cleo being bundled into a car by Abe the previous day?
Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) offers Sienna advice on caring for Martha which goes down like a lead balloon.
Meanwhile the wedding party all gather round after they get the message from Marie that groom Abe is finally on his way.
However, with Cleo also racing to the folly to put a stop to the wedding and warn Peri, will the TERRIBLE TRUTH about Abe emerge before he and Peri say ‘I do’?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
