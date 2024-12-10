Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen works out Abe's twisted secret?
Airs Wednesday 18 December on E4 at 7pm.
A suspicious Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is convinced Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) is covering up way more than he is letting on in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Following the catastrophic events of Abe’s wedding day to Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) Mercedes, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) and Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) confront Abe, leaving him with a warning and threatening him that they're onto him.
Mercedes tells Theresa and John Paul they need to search Abe’s flat for evidence that Cleo McQueen has been hidden away there for months.
What will they discover when they go to Abe's property and start rooting around?
Meanwhile, following the shocking wedding day events, Abe’s mum, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) is Marie is being questioned by the police but it’s Abe who is reeling when he makes a discovery about Cleo that leaves him raging with anger.
Over at the Blake’s, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) accepts the olive branch that her family has extended and allows her dad Jez (Jeremy Blake), sisters Liberty (Jessamy Stoddart) and Dilly (Emma Johnsey-Smith) to move back into the family home in time for Christmas.
However, things are about to take a worrying turn when Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson) shares some alarming information that leaves Sienna very worried about Cleo.
Meanwhile, Mercy is determined to get to the truth of where Cleo has been all this time and angrily confronts Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) asking him if he had any idea at all that Cleo, who everyone had been led to believe was on the other side of the world, was actually in Chester.
Will Joel confess that he thought he heard Cleo’s voice coming from his brother Abe’s flat weeks ago?
Or will he cover up the truth?
