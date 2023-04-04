Hollyoaks spoilers: REJECTED! Donna Marie Quinn has a huge confession!

Donna Marie Quinn is struggling to cope without her daughter around.

Donna Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) hits a new low in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Donna Marie had a public bust-up with her son Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) and his new girlfriend Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) at Rayne’s charity fundraiser event.

Rayne was mortified when her charity fundraiser was quickly shut down in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Rayne was left publicly humiliated when Donna-Marie rocked up and shut down the event.

Tonight, influencer Rayne’s career is in freefall and she’s desperate to gain back control and win back her army of social media followers.

Rayne has a brainwave and comes up with a solution that could also help Romeo.

However, when the two of them head off to the gym to try and bury the hatchet with Donna-Marie, they find the door slammed in their face by angry Donna-Marie.

With Romeo and Rayne sent packing, an upset Donna-Marie opens up to her friend Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and tells her just how much her son’s words have cut her to the bone.

Rayne had a huge public bust-up with Romeo's mum, Donna-Marie in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Romeo and Rayne take Donna-Marie on a trip down memory lane in order to build bridges.

However things take another awkward turn when comments pop up on social media revealing that intimate pictures of Romeo and Rayne have been leaked!

Who was responsible and is there anything the couple can do about it?

Honour with Tony's wife Diane as Tony hovers in the background in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, psychologist, Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) tries to help the Hutchinson’s youngest, Ant, who is having trouble sleeping after the recent ‘break-ins’ at the Hutchinson’s home.

Honour encourages dad Tony to participate in the therapy session too, however when Tony refuses, Honour decides he may need some counselling of his own.

Tony and his wife Diane are going through a bad patch in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Tony takes Honour up on her offer to talk about what's troubling him but things grind to a sudden halt when Honour’s oblivious husband, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) walks in.

The strain between Honour and Dave, who have been having relationship issues, is palpable and things get even worse when agitated psychiatrist Honour, accuses her husband of gaslighting.

Darren wants to put things right with his son, Charlie Dean. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) tries to cheer up both his boys by taking son Oscar out to buy Charlie (Charlie Behan) a gift.

Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) is trying to support Charlie following his recent fallout with Darren.

Brooke reminds the troubled teen that in order to solve the issue he must also listen.

However, when Charlie receives a text from Darren saying he’ll be late home, Charlie once again, is left feeling second best.

Darren eventually comes home bearing a special gift for Charlie: some new drumsticks.

However Charlie gives Darren the cold-shoulder and when Oscar later draws a family tree, Charlie is left feeling more alone and upset than ever!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4