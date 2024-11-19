Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake goes to war with Maxine at Ethan’s wake

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) clashes badly with Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) at a drama-filled funeral wake for Sienna’s late husband, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm. (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Maxine is distressed when she learns from Sienna’s father, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) that the eyewitness who claimed they had seen Sienna killing Ethan has retracted their statement.

Maxine Minniver is convinced it was Sienna who killed her own husband Ethan on their wedding day. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

The witness had previously claimed they saw Sienna shove Ethan to his death from a balcony following a heated argument shortly after the pair of them had tied the knot at a plush country house wedding venue.

Sienna has been arrested for his murder but tonight everyone is shocked when she makes an unexpected appearance at Ethan’s wake which is being held at The Dog.

Sienna's sisters Liberty and Dilly are worried when they see Sienna show up at Ethan's wake. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Sienna arrives just as Maxine is making an impassioned speech about Ethan and it’s not long before the two women are embroiled in a heated row.

Sienna goes head to head with Maxine in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, with Ste Hay’s (Kieron Richardson) behaviour spiralling further out of control, everyone is pulling together to try and support him.

Ste appears to have had a nervous breakdown and is convinced that his late husband, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is sill alive and is being held somewhere against his will.

Ste Hay is certain that his husband James is still alive. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Ste’s son, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) is left feeling bitter that his twin sister, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) is living it up at university while the rest of her family care for her and Dillon Ray’s (Nathaniel Dass) baby boy James along with also having to care for their dad, Ste.

With two babies and Ste to look after in the house, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) tells Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donell) and Lucas that the Maalik family needs to step up with childcare.

Is Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) about to get the shock of her life and discover that she is a great aunty to baby James?

Donny Clarke with his daughter, Vicky in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) continues to pay off his debt to Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham), unbeknownst to his daughter and Robbie’s girlfriend, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence).

Vicky is sick of the strained relationship between her dad and Robbie and asks her dad what he’s doing to make things right between them.

Later Vicky discovers her dad’s handwriting on an envelope containing money in The Loft’s office.

Robbie tells her he loaned Donny money for his wedding to Misbah but assures her he will wipe the debt off if it’ll make her happy.

Vicky's dad is in debt to her boyfriend, Robbie Roscoe (above) (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Donny invites Vicky to dinner at the Maalik’s to try and build bridges.

However more conflict is about to unfold when Ste overhears Misbah, Donny and Dillon talking to Marie and Lucas and becomes convinced that everyone is conspiring against him.

Frankie supports Nancy's decision to go to Spain to try and find missing Darren. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) just wants her missing dad, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) back and supports Darren’s wife, Nancy’s (Jessica Fox) decision in going to Spain to see if Darren is staying at a friend's place.

However, Darren’s father, Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) remains sceptical about Nancy’s plans and is not holding out hope of Darren being found any time soon.

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.