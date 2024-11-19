Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake goes to war with Maxine at Ethan’s wake
Airs Monday 25 November on E4 at 7pm.
Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) clashes badly with Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) at a drama-filled funeral wake for Sienna’s late husband, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm. (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Earlier on Maxine is distressed when she learns from Sienna’s father, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) that the eyewitness who claimed they had seen Sienna killing Ethan has retracted their statement.
The witness had previously claimed they saw Sienna shove Ethan to his death from a balcony following a heated argument shortly after the pair of them had tied the knot at a plush country house wedding venue.
Sienna has been arrested for his murder but tonight everyone is shocked when she makes an unexpected appearance at Ethan’s wake which is being held at The Dog.
Sienna arrives just as Maxine is making an impassioned speech about Ethan and it’s not long before the two women are embroiled in a heated row.
Elsewhere, with Ste Hay’s (Kieron Richardson) behaviour spiralling further out of control, everyone is pulling together to try and support him.
Ste appears to have had a nervous breakdown and is convinced that his late husband, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is sill alive and is being held somewhere against his will.
Ste’s son, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) is left feeling bitter that his twin sister, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) is living it up at university while the rest of her family care for her and Dillon Ray’s (Nathaniel Dass) baby boy James along with also having to care for their dad, Ste.
With two babies and Ste to look after in the house, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) tells Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donell) and Lucas that the Maalik family needs to step up with childcare.
Is Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) about to get the shock of her life and discover that she is a great aunty to baby James?
Meanwhile, Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) continues to pay off his debt to Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham), unbeknownst to his daughter and Robbie’s girlfriend, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence).
Vicky is sick of the strained relationship between her dad and Robbie and asks her dad what he’s doing to make things right between them.
Later Vicky discovers her dad’s handwriting on an envelope containing money in The Loft’s office.
Robbie tells her he loaned Donny money for his wedding to Misbah but assures her he will wipe the debt off if it’ll make her happy.
Donny invites Vicky to dinner at the Maalik’s to try and build bridges.
However more conflict is about to unfold when Ste overhears Misbah, Donny and Dillon talking to Marie and Lucas and becomes convinced that everyone is conspiring against him.
Plus, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) just wants her missing dad, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) back and supports Darren’s wife, Nancy’s (Jessica Fox) decision in going to Spain to see if Darren is staying at a friend's place.
However, Darren’s father, Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) remains sceptical about Nancy’s plans and is not holding out hope of Darren being found any time soon.
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.