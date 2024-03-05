Hollyoaks spoilers: Warren Fox RUMBLES Ste Hay's KILLER SECRET?

Will Warren discover that Ste killed his daughter?

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) edges closer to discovering Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) was driving the car that killed Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The grieving father has been on a mission to find out who was to blame for his daughter's death.

Drug dealer Kane is serving time in prison for the hit-and-run, but Warren is still unaware he was framed by James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) to get Ste off the hook.

As the week comes to a close, Warren goes to visit Kane, who's been beaten up and is in a bad way.

James fears the worst when he sees Warren and Kane together. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Hell bent on getting to the truth, Warren demands Kane tells him who he's covering for.

Kane refuses to be a grass and insists he'll take the real culprits' names to the grave with him.

But will he be forced to 'fess up when Foxy issues him with a terrifying threat?

Afterwards, James arrives at the prison and is thrown into panic when he sees Warren and Kane together.

Is their secret out? And what will Warren do next?

What will Warren do next? (Image credit: Natalie Kennedy)

Meanwhile, parents-to-be Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) clash over her decision to throw a gender reveal party without telling him.

The firefighter is desperate for Leela for them to be a family and pleads with her to give him another chance.

But while Joel wants them to move forward, the estranged couple end up back at square one when Leela admits she can't shake off her fear of always being second best to his former love Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin).

Joel and Leela find themselves back at square one. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) continues to recover after her shock collapse.

The troubled teen hit the bottle following a series of rows with her family.

Still feeling fragile, Frankie decides to stay off school, while concerned dad Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) attempts tries to talk to her about the dangers of underage drinking.

But will his words fall on deaf ears?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm