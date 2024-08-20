Home and Away spoilers: Will Dana and Xander BREAK-UP?

Dana does not see a future with boyfriend Xander on Home and Away...

Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) wants some space from boyfriend, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Possibly PERMANENTLY!



Dana is still angry that Xander didn't believe her suspicions about con woman, Bronte Langford... until it was too late!



Meanwhile, Xander confides in buddy Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) that he needs to know where he stands with girlfriend Dana.



Are they on... or OFF?



Mali encourages Xander to be direct with Dana.



Actions speak louder than words!



Unfortunately, when Xander tries to express his feelings and moves to kiss Dana, she is NOT impressed!



Has Xander just made a bad situation even worse?

Meanwhile, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) is giving her friends cause for concern.



When Irene fails to arrive for work at The Diner, friend John Palmer (Shane Withington) goes over to Irene's beach house to investigate.



But John quickly manages to get on the WRONG side of Irene and she kicks him out of the house!



Later, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is concerned after Irene publicly has a go at Dana over the way she is treating Xander.



It's clear there's something going on with Irene.



But her friends are unaware that recovering alcoholic Irene has secretly fallen off the wagon...

While girlfriend Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is away visiting her brother, Dean, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) wants to build a bridge with housemate, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



Tane still doesn't approve of married man Levi's previous affair with Mackenzie, so he's not looking to be best buds!



However, Levi reckons Mackenzie would appreciate it if he tries to establish some common ground with gym boss Tane.



So doctor Levi decides to join Summer Bay Fit in an attempt to spend some time with Tane.



But his good intentions don't go quite as planned...

