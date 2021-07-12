'Neighbours' spoilers: Amy Greenwood gets HOT and BOTHERED!
Airs Tuesday 20 July 2021 at 5.30pm on Channel 5.
Amy Greenwood (played by Jacinta Stapleton) is still feeling awkward around employee Ned Willis (Ben Hall) after misreading the signals and kissing him on Neighbours! (Channel 5, 5:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
To make matters worse, Amy and Ned have now been chosen to feature in a sexy promo video for Lassiters.
As barman Ned starts to flash the flesh, Amy becomes increasingly flustered!
But half-naked Ned has started to notice the effect he is having on his boss.
So he starts to have some fun at her expense and finds ways to tease the already hot and bothered Amy!
Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and his wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) hope Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) has turned a corner.
They've given Harlow a job promotion at Lassiters, plus she seems to be hitting it off with Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie).
So does this mean that Harlow's boyfriend Brent Colefax is now history? Hmm, not necessarily.
Things between Harlow and Jesse are not quite what they appear, as Jesse has already got something going with someone else!
Levi Canning (Richie Morris) has promised his cousin Kyle (Chris Miligan) that he won't stir-up any more trouble involving thugs Mitch Foster (Kevin Hofbauer) and Nelson Ryker (Rhys Mitchell).
However, the cousins are unaware that Levi's police partner Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) has secretly undertaken surveillance of Mitch and Nelson on Levi's behalf.
Unfortunately, Yashvi's surveillance hasn't gone unnoticed by Mitch and Nelson and SOMEONE at the Canning house is about to get a fright.
