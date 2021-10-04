'Neighbours' spoilers: Amy Greenwood is the victim of GOSSIP!

Amy Greenwood is not amused when she discovers WHO has been gossiping about her on Neighbours!

Amy Greenwood (played by Jacinta Stapleton) is on a high after boyfriends Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) threw her a special housewarming party on Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, Amy's good mood doesn't last for long when Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) reveals there is some HOT gossip going around about what happened during Amy, Ned and Levi's PRIVATE party the night before.



It doesn't take Amy long to work out WHO has been telling tales.



Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) has made no secret of the fact she does not approve of her grandson Levi being involved in a polyamorous relationship.



And now that Amy has moved into her own apartment, Sheila is convinced it's just a hotpad of lusty goings-on!



But will Sheila's gossip be shutdown when angry Amy storms into The Waterhole to give Sheila a piece of her mind...

Amy confronts neighbourhood gossip Sheila on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are still trying to get their heads around the whole baby swap drama.



The fellas have agreed to try again with their baby mama Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) and want her and baby Isla to move back into Number 32.



However, the couple still deeply miss baby Abigail, who they originally believed was their birth daughter.



So hotel boss Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) has her hands full with drama at Lassiters, Aaron and David don't hesitate to offer to babysit Abigail.



But their good deed is not appreciated when Abigail's parents Britney Barnes (Montana Cox) and Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) return home...

David and Aaron jump at the chance to spend more time with baby Abigail on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Nicolette is feeling positive now that David and Aaron have asked her to move back into Number 32.



Nicolette arranges a get-together at the Brennan house to discuss how they can move forward as a family with baby Isla.



However, she finds herself left out in the cold when Aaron and David would rather spend time with baby Abigail.



This can't be a good omen for the future...



David and Aaron seem to forget all about their commitment to Nicolette and baby Isla on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.