'Neighbours' spoilers: Baby SURPRISE for David and Aaron!

Oh, baby! Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) returns home from his secret mission to Canberra with a BIG surprise for his son David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and David's husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



David and Aaron can't believe their eyes when Paul presents them with their baby daughter, Isla Tanaka-Brennan!



Or so they think...



While the fellas are thrilled to finally start their own family, they remain unaware of just how ruthless Paul managed to convince baby mama Nicolette Stone to hand over the baby.



And little does anyone know, but the baby that David and Aaron have welcomed into their home is not really their biological daughter!

We are family! David and Aaron can't believe it when they set eyes on baby Isla on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

David and Aaron's happiness is soon to be overshadowed by the return of Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and her fella Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) from their visit to Queensland.



While Jane is happy to see David and Aaron united with baby Isla, she can't understand why her daughter Nicolette hasn't returned to Erinsborough too.



WHY would a new mum just hand over her baby and then pull a disappearing act?



Oh Jane, if only you knew what happened during THAT exhange between Paul and Nicolette in Canberra!



Jane is devastated when she reads a letter from Nicolette that Paul has passed on and learns her daughter will not be coming back to Erinsborough...



As a distraught Jane breaks down, can Paul hide his guilt knowing that he is completely to blame for Jane's loss?

Jane is devastated when she reads Nicolette's letter on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Money talks! Last week on Neighbours Paul paid a BIG price for baby Isla... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is also devastated when she discovers her now ex-fiancee Nicolette is not coming home.



Chloe is happy for her brother Aaron and David.



But the fellas only seem bothered about baby Isla.



Chloe is also crushed that Nicolette has written apology letters for Aaron, David and Jane but has sent nothing for her.



Will Nicolette ever forgive Chloe for almost cheating on her with ex-boyfriend Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano)?



Meanwhile, Leo has some SECRET plans of his own going on.



Just as the family are celebrating the arrival of baby Isla, Leo announces he is leaving Erinsbrough...

Chloe wonders on the whereabouts of Nicolette on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Leo shares some surprise news with brother David on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.