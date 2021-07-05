Neighbours spoilers: Chloe Brennan gets SURPRISE job offer!
Airs Thursday 15 July 2021 at 5.30pm on Channel 5.
Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) is surprised by an invitation from Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) to visit Pierce Greyson's (Don Hany) vineyard on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The vineyard brings back some happy memories since it was where Chloe and Pierce got married.
Leo is now buying the vineyard from Pierce and he has an unexpected business proposal for Chloe and wants her to oversee the refurbishment of the place!
Chloe already has her Executive Assistant job at Lassiters, but will she give up life at Lassiters to accept a new dream role?
Things are not going so well for Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan).
She discovers her workshift at Lassiters has been cancelled at the last moment and her boyfriend Brent Colefax is MILES away, having joined the army.
Meanwhile her bestie Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is busy with boyfriend Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland).
In fact things seem to be going really well for Harlow's ex, Hendrix, and she can't help feel slightly annoyed that Hendrix's life is on the up after everything she did to help him while they were still together.
Poor Harlow, she seems very down-in-the-dumps.
It's nearly time for Pierce to fly back to Sydney.
Hendrix and Pierce have been spending plenty of time together since he returned to Erinsborough. But Hendrix realises this could be his last chance for a while to have an honest face-to-face chat with his dad.
Can Hendrix and Pierce finally put their past troubles behind them and part on good terms?
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5
