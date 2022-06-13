Neighbours spoilers: David Tanaka, Aaron and Nicolette are TRAPPED at sea!
Airs Wednesday 22 June 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
David Tanaka (played by Takaya Honda) finally has a smile back on his face on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The doctor has been totally down-in-the-dumps lately, as he awaits sentencing over Gareth Bateman's death at River Bend.
David's husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) has arranged for the fellas to stay at an Air b'n'b up the coast and charter a boat.
Aaron is pleased to see David is the happiest he's been in ages.
David and Aaron's baby mama, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes), joins the fellas for the last night of the holiday.
They plan to take the boat out one last time before David is due at his bail check-in.
David is enjoying his quality family time with Aaron, Nicolette and their baby daughter, Isla.
He's almost forgotten his sentencing is only days away.
That is, until DISASTER strikes...
Now that the truth is out about his painkiller addiction, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) has a plan to go cold turkey!
Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is alarmed at the thought of Glen suddenly quitting the meds for his back injury.
But after they consult doctor Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine), Terese accepts Glen's wish and they dipose of the drugs.
Even though there's a long road to recovery ahead, Glen is feeling cautiously optimistic.
Things start to look-up further for Glen, when his long-lost daughter, Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) attempts to repair their relationship by inviting Glen to her birthday party at The Waterhole.
Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) tries to laugh-off her daughter, Zara Selwyn's (Freya Van Dyke) suggestion that Amy has SECRET feelings for Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney).
But perhaps it's true that Amy doesn lean on Toadie too much as a friend?
After all, he's got his blossoming relationship with Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) to think about.
Especially now that Melanie is moving into Number 30.
Amy tries to take a stepback from Toadie.
But it's not long before she's desperate for the legal eagle's help again!
However, Zara might have a solution to her mum's man troubles...
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
