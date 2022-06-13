Neighbours spoilers: David Tanaka, Aaron and Nicolette are TRAPPED at sea!

David Tanaka (played by Takaya Honda) finally has a smile back on his face on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The doctor has been totally down-in-the-dumps lately, as he awaits sentencing over Gareth Bateman's death at River Bend.



David's husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) has arranged for the fellas to stay at an Air b'n'b up the coast and charter a boat.



Aaron is pleased to see David is the happiest he's been in ages.



David and Aaron's baby mama, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes), joins the fellas for the last night of the holiday.



They plan to take the boat out one last time before David is due at his bail check-in.



David is enjoying his quality family time with Aaron, Nicolette and their baby daughter, Isla.



He's almost forgotten his sentencing is only days away.



That is, until DISASTER strikes...

Nicolette, Aaron and David spend some quality family time together on Neighbours.

Now that the truth is out about his painkiller addiction, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) has a plan to go cold turkey!



Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is alarmed at the thought of Glen suddenly quitting the meds for his back injury.



But after they consult doctor Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine), Terese accepts Glen's wish and they dipose of the drugs.



Even though there's a long road to recovery ahead, Glen is feeling cautiously optimistic.



Things start to look-up further for Glen, when his long-lost daughter, Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) attempts to repair their relationship by inviting Glen to her birthday party at The Waterhole.

Kiri invites Glen along to her birthday celebrations on Neighbours.

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) tries to laugh-off her daughter, Zara Selwyn's (Freya Van Dyke) suggestion that Amy has SECRET feelings for Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney).



But perhaps it's true that Amy doesn lean on Toadie too much as a friend?



After all, he's got his blossoming relationship with Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) to think about.



Especially now that Melanie is moving into Number 30.



Amy tries to take a stepback from Toadie.



But it's not long before she's desperate for the legal eagle's help again!



However, Zara might have a solution to her mum's man troubles...

Is Amy in denial about her feelings for Toadie on Neighbours?

