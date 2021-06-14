'Neighbours' spoilers: Did Harlow Robinson HOOK-UP with Levi?

Harlow Robinson and Levi find themselves the subject of neighbourhood gossip on Neighbours.

It’s the morning after the night before for Levi Canning (played by Richie Morris) and Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)

The neighbours wake-up with hangovers from hell after a few too many drinks at The Flamingo Bar.

However, Levi quickly discovers that he and Harlow are also the subject of neighbourhood gossip!

Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) sees Levi thanking Harlow for last night and immediately makes it her mission to find out if they hooked-up!

It’s not long before the gossip reaches Levi’s gran Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) and Harlow’s bestie Mackenzie Hargeaves (Georgie Stone).

The woman are all determined to find out what REALLY happened between Harlow and Levi?

Chloe tries to find out the gossip about Levi and Harlow on Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile, Angela Lane (Amanda Harrison) is on the warpath.

The pushy school mum is disgusted after a pile of manure was dumped on her doorstep!

Angela is convinced the culprits are Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne).

She confronts the couple down at The Waterhole and threatens to cause a whole lot of trouble for them!

With Karl and Susan’s professional reputations suddenly on the line, will they reveal the identity of the REAL poo culprit?

Angela confronts Karl and Susan about a load of poo on Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

ALSO, it’s time for Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) to get behind the wheel.

Karl has offered to give Hendrix some driving lessons.

At first it looks like Karl is going to be the most no-nonsense driving instructor ever.

But as Karl starts to pass on some sound bits of life advice to Hendrix, the driving lessons take an unexpected and entertaining turn!

Hendrix hits the road for a driving lesson with Karl on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5