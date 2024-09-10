Neighbours spoilers: Does Toadie DISAPPROVE of Nell and JJ?
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between September 16 to 19...
Airs Monday 16 September 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Moloney) is not happy after catching his teenage daughter Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) kissing new boyfriend, JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).
Toadie and Nell have a heart-to-heart about why she felt she couldn't be honest with him about JJ.
Is Toadie being an over-protective dad?
Or is there a deeper reason behind his worries over Nell's behaviour?
Meanwhile, JJ's brother Dex (Marley Williams) feels hurt when he realises he kept the romance a secret.
Especially since Dex had previously confessed his own crush on Nell...
Airs Tuesday 17 September 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
It's the day of Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and Haz Devkar's (Shiv Palekar) wedding.
The residents of the share house are feeling emotional, knowing it is the last time they will all be together, before Mackenzie and Haz leave Ramsay Street for a fresh start in Paris!
But as friends and family gather for Mackenzie and Haz's big day, Sergeant Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) is secretly worried that criminal computer hacker, Wade Fernsby (Stephen Phillips), could be planning some kind of payback on the couple...
Airs Wednesday 18 September 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
The life of a Ramsay Street resident in on the line...
Someone has driven off in a car with SABOTAGED brakes!
Andrew and his brother Felix Rodwell (James Beaufort) are both worried that criminal Wade Fernsby is responsible...
Andrew arrives on the scene of a shock car crash!
WHO is trapped in the wreckage and will they survive?
Airs Thursday 19 September 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) wants to formally adopt daughter Isla, after finding out about baby mama Nicolette Stone's (Hannah Monson) previous, secret custody plans.
He isn't impressed when Nicolette wants time to think about his request, leaving Aaron unable to trust her.
Once again, Nicolette's mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones), sides with Aaron against her.
So it doesn't look like Nicolette will be moving back into Number 24 again anytime soon...
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.