Neighbours spoilers: Does Toadie DISAPPROVE of Nell and JJ?

Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Moloney) is not happy after catching his teenage daughter Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) kissing new boyfriend, JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



Toadie and Nell have a heart-to-heart about why she felt she couldn't be honest with him about JJ.



Is Toadie being an over-protective dad?



Or is there a deeper reason behind his worries over Nell's behaviour?



Meanwhile, JJ's brother Dex (Marley Williams) feels hurt when he realises he kept the romance a secret.



Especially since Dex had previously confessed his own crush on Nell...

It's the day of Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and Haz Devkar's (Shiv Palekar) wedding.



The residents of the share house are feeling emotional, knowing it is the last time they will all be together, before Mackenzie and Haz leave Ramsay Street for a fresh start in Paris!



But as friends and family gather for Mackenzie and Haz's big day, Sergeant Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) is secretly worried that criminal computer hacker, Wade Fernsby (Stephen Phillips), could be planning some kind of payback on the couple...

The life of a Ramsay Street resident in on the line...



Someone has driven off in a car with SABOTAGED brakes!



Andrew and his brother Felix Rodwell (James Beaufort) are both worried that criminal Wade Fernsby is responsible...



Andrew arrives on the scene of a shock car crash!



WHO is trapped in the wreckage and will they survive?

Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) wants to formally adopt daughter Isla, after finding out about baby mama Nicolette Stone's (Hannah Monson) previous, secret custody plans.



He isn't impressed when Nicolette wants time to think about his request, leaving Aaron unable to trust her.



Once again, Nicolette's mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones), sides with Aaron against her.



So it doesn't look like Nicolette will be moving back into Number 24 again anytime soon...

