Neighbours spoilers: Will Holly and Max officially get together?
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between April 7 to 10...
Airs Monday 7 April 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) is getting increasingly unhappy about her partner, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), playing happy families with his ex-fiancee Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca) and their baby son, Thomas on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).
After the baby naming party, Paul suggests Terese spends some time trying to bond with Thomas.
He manages to convince Chelsea to let baby Thomas stay over with Paul and Terese at the Penthouse.
Unfortunately, the cosy sleepover doesn't go quite as planned...
Airs Tuesday 8 April 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Remember how it was hate at first sight for Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson)?
He managed to knock her into the pond at Lassiters when he first arrived in Erinsborough!
However, these two are clearly destined to become romantically involved.
But they just can't seem to get their act together!
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Max becomes jealous of the spark between Holly and neighbour, Taye Obasi (Lakota Johnson), while they are competing for a job at Lassiters.
Will Max's jealousy push Holly away?
Airs Wednesday 9 April 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) becomes more suspicious about Darcy Tyler (Mark Raffety).
Karl learns that disgraced doctor Darcy was recently fired from a wellness centre in Sydney.
And now he's mixed-up in legal action!
Karl becomes convinced that family relative Darcy is hiding more.
So he sneaks into Number 22 to do some SNOOPING!
Airs Thursday 10 April 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) fears the worst when he hears that the magistrate assigned to his case is notoriously tough.
Leo announces to his family that they need to start planning for the worst possible outcome...
Leo's wife, Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) and his dad Paul are especially devastated at the thought of him being sent to prison...
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video
