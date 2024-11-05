Neighbours spoilers: Melanie REJECTS Vic!
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between November 11 to 14...
Airs Monday 11 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
It looks like it's all over between Melanie Pearson (played by Lucinda Cowden) and Vic Stone (Craig Hall) on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).
Largely thanks to some meddling by Vic's daughter, Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson)!
Melanie vents to friend, Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis), about Vic's previous womanising ways.
However, Krista is suspicious about whether Nicolette's "revelations" are 100% true...
Vic is confused and hurt when Melanie suddenly REJECTS him.
So he decides to fully commit to giving things another go with ex-wife, Jane Harris (Annie Jones).
But, Krista is about to challenge Nicolette over her meddling and gives her a SHOCK ultimatum!
Airs Tuesday 12 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Original Ramsay Street resident Shane Ramsay (played by Peter O'Brien) unexpectedly returns to Erinsborough with his son, Max (Ben Jackson)!
But WHAT is Shane doing back?
He was last seen becoming romantically involved with Holly Hoyland's (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) scheming mum, Izzy!
Meanwhile, Max immediately gets on the WRONG side of some of the locals after he accidentally knocks Holly into the pond at the Lassiters Complex!
Ker-SPLASH!
Airs Wednesday 13 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West) and her wife Remi (Naomi Rukavina) were thrown when Felix Rodwell offered to be a sperm donor for the couple.
But since Felix's departure from town, the ladies have been reconsidering the idea.
Cara and Remi like the idea of having a baby with a known donor.
It seems that they have SOMEONE in mind!
How will he react when Cara and Remi pitch their idea?
Airs Thursday 14 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Holly has a lot on her mind after being asked to give an interview to the Crimesborough podcast about her near-death experience in the Outback with baddie businessman, Heath Royce.
While working a late-night shift at Lassiters, Holly is absent-minded and forgets to secure a hotel porter's trolley.
Just as handywoman Cara has climbed up a ladder to repair some guttering, the trolley crashes into the ladder causing Cara to fall to the ground...
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.