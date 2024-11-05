Neighbours spoilers: Melanie REJECTS Vic!

Airs Monday 11 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



It looks like it's all over between Melanie Pearson (played by Lucinda Cowden) and Vic Stone (Craig Hall) on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



Largely thanks to some meddling by Vic's daughter, Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson)!



Melanie vents to friend, Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis), about Vic's previous womanising ways.



However, Krista is suspicious about whether Nicolette's "revelations" are 100% true...



Vic is confused and hurt when Melanie suddenly REJECTS him.



So he decides to fully commit to giving things another go with ex-wife, Jane Harris (Annie Jones).



But, Krista is about to challenge Nicolette over her meddling and gives her a SHOCK ultimatum!

Jane and Vic are giving their relationship another go on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 12 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Original Ramsay Street resident Shane Ramsay (played by Peter O'Brien) unexpectedly returns to Erinsborough with his son, Max (Ben Jackson)!



But WHAT is Shane doing back?



He was last seen becoming romantically involved with Holly Hoyland's (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) scheming mum, Izzy!



Meanwhile, Max immediately gets on the WRONG side of some of the locals after he accidentally knocks Holly into the pond at the Lassiters Complex!



Ker-SPLASH!

Shane returns to Erinsborough without lover Izzy on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Meet Shane Ramsay's son Max on today's episode of Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 13 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West) and her wife Remi (Naomi Rukavina) were thrown when Felix Rodwell offered to be a sperm donor for the couple.



But since Felix's departure from town, the ladies have been reconsidering the idea.



Cara and Remi like the idea of having a baby with a known donor.



It seems that they have SOMEONE in mind!



How will he react when Cara and Remi pitch their idea?

WHO do Cara and Remi ask to be their sperm donor on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 14 November 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Holly has a lot on her mind after being asked to give an interview to the Crimesborough podcast about her near-death experience in the Outback with baddie businessman, Heath Royce.



While working a late-night shift at Lassiters, Holly is absent-minded and forgets to secure a hotel porter's trolley.



Just as handywoman Cara has climbed up a ladder to repair some guttering, the trolley crashes into the ladder causing Cara to fall to the ground...

There's a SHOCK accident at Lassiters on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee