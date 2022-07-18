Neighbours spoilers: Will Izzy Hoyland be tempted by Shane Ramsay?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Thursday 28 July 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Izzy Hoyland (played by guest star Natalie Bassingthwaighte) claims to be a changed woman, and appears to be madly in love with Mal Kennedy (Benji McNair) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But has the former Ramsay Street resident really changed her wicked ways?
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Izzy has another chance encounter with Shane Ramsay (Peter O'Brien).
Businessman Shane is about to become the new owner of Lassiters Hotel, as current owner, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), makes plans for a fresh start in New York.
Dazzled by Shane's wealth, will Izzy be tempted to cross a line?
Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) has been left reeling after an angry outburst by Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).
Once again, Terese lost her cool over her ex, Paul, and took out her frustrations on Glen.
After witnessing how Terese is still so protective of Paul despite their divorce almost being finalised, Glen comes to a painful realisation about his own relationship with Terese.
Glen reaches a BIG decision.
But what will this mean for Terese and Glen's plans to relocate to River Bend and run the eco holiday retreat?
Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell) is thrilled when Chris Pappas (James Mason) and their daughter, Annie Robinson (Harlow Ireland), arrive for a visit from New York.
You might remember, gay garage mechanic Chris had a tough time coming to terms with his sexuality.
He later began a relationship with hospital nurse, Aidan Foster.
Chris and Aidan were the soap's first regular gay couple.
Chris and friend, Lucy, eventually made a pact to have a child together.
Warrmed by the Robinson family reunion, will Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) reach a decision to join his dad, Paul, and brother, David (Takaya Honda), in making the move to New York?
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
