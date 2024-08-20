Neighbours spoilers: WHO will ESCAPE from the Outback alive?
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between August 26 to 29...
Airs Monday 26 August 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
A Ramsay Street resident's life hangs in the balance after the SHOCK turn of events in the Outback on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)...
In the immediate aftermath of last week's "Death In The Outback" episodes of the Aussie soap, it's not looking good for some Ramsay Street favourites.
Back in Erinsborough, Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) anxiously awaits further news of her missing husband, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney).
Toadie and his ex-wife, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Pearson), went missing after accidentally uncovering evidence of fake passports and an embezzlement scam involving devious duo, Tess Carmichael (Anica Calida) and her lover Heath Royce (Ethan Panizza).
Meanwhile, Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and his wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne), fear for the life of his daughter, Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), after she sneaked off to the Outback with secret lover, Heath.
WHO will make it home from the Outback alive?
Airs Tuesday 27 August 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
One family on Ramsay Street is about to receive some devastating news in the aftermath of events in the Outback.
Is a loved one not coming home?
Meanwhile, Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) scrambles to turn things around after her disastrous short-lived reunion with ex-girlfriend, Kiri Durant.
Can Nicolette move past her recent mistakes?
Plus, a Ramsay Street resident's life takes a critical turn...
Airs Wednesday 28 August 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) starts planning a surprise for someone close to home.
But for WHO?
Meanwhile, Wendy Rodwell (Candice Leask) is about to make a BIG confession...
Airs Thursday 29 August 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
There's a party at the Rodwell house to celebrate neighbour Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West).
But it all threatens to kick-off between hosts Wendy and husband, Andrew (Lloyd Will), after her revelation.
Uh-oh...
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.