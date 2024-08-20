Neighbours spoilers: WHO will ESCAPE from the Outback alive?

The aftermath of Heath's DEADLY rampage in the Outback continues this week on Neighbours...

Airs Monday 26 August 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



A Ramsay Street resident's life hangs in the balance after the SHOCK turn of events in the Outback on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)...



In the immediate aftermath of last week's "Death In The Outback" episodes of the Aussie soap, it's not looking good for some Ramsay Street favourites.



Back in Erinsborough, Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) anxiously awaits further news of her missing husband, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney).



Toadie and his ex-wife, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Pearson), went missing after accidentally uncovering evidence of fake passports and an embezzlement scam involving devious duo, Tess Carmichael (Anica Calida) and her lover Heath Royce (Ethan Panizza).



Meanwhile, Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and his wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne), fear for the life of his daughter, Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), after she sneaked off to the Outback with secret lover, Heath.



WHO will make it home from the Outback alive?

Did Holly manage to escape from Heath on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Haz and girlfriend Mackenzie's trip to the Outback takes a terrible turn on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 27 August 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



One family on Ramsay Street is about to receive some devastating news in the aftermath of events in the Outback.



Is a loved one not coming home?



Meanwhile, Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) scrambles to turn things around after her disastrous short-lived reunion with ex-girlfriend, Kiri Durant.



Can Nicolette move past her recent mistakes?



Plus, a Ramsay Street resident's life takes a critical turn...

Will it be good... or BAD news for Karl and Susan on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Will Terese discover the truth about husband Toadie's fate on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 28 August 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) starts planning a surprise for someone close to home.



But for WHO?



Meanwhile, Wendy Rodwell (Candice Leask) is about to make a BIG confession...

WHO is JJ planning a surprise for on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 29 August 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



There's a party at the Rodwell house to celebrate neighbour Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West).



But it all threatens to kick-off between hosts Wendy and husband, Andrew (Lloyd Will), after her revelation.



Uh-oh...

There's DRAMA during a party at the Rodwell house on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Andrew confronts Quinn on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Death in the Outback Promo | Neighbours - YouTube Watch On

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee