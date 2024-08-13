Neighbours spoilers: WHO dies in the Outback?

Will Toadie escape from the Outback alive during a MUST-SEE week of Neighbours!

Airs Monday 19 August 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Get ready for a MUST-SEE week of Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



Several Ramsay Street residents find their lives on the line during a trip to the Outback...



And SOMEONE may not make it out alive!



"Death In The Outback" week begins with Holly Hoyland (played by Lucinda Armstrong Hall) sneaking off to the Outback with handsome businessman lover, Heath Royce (Ethan Panizza).



But Holly remains unaware that her legal eagle friend, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone), has uncovered evidence of Heath's involvement with insurance fraud and that he has a menacing darkside...



Meanwhile, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) has another heart-to-heart with ex-wife Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) after his latest bust-up with wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).



But when Toadie and Melanie accidentally stumble upon evidence of an embezzlement scheme involving Heath and business associate, Tess Carmichael (Anica Calida), they unexpectedly find themselves in DANGER...

Airs Tuesday 20 August 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Mackenzie and her boyfriend Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar) are alarmed when they discover Holly is in the Outback with Heath.



After Heath's previous chilling threat to Mackenzie, she is determined to warn unsuspecting Holly about the handsome businessman's darkside.



Mackenzie and Haz decide to catch the next flight out!



Meanwhile, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) decides it's time to confront Tess, who is clearly up to something shady with Heath.



But will Paul manage to catch Tess before she does a runner...

Airs Wednesday 21 August 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Back on Ramsay Street, Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and his wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne) anxiously await further news about his daughter, Holly.



Terese remains both anxious and suspicious that husband Toadie has gone missing with his ex-wife, Melanie.



But she's grateful when she gets some unexpected emotional support from ex-husband, Paul...



In the Outback, Holly starts to become suspicious that something shifty is going on with Heath.



Holly snoops through Heath's bag and makes a SHOCK discovery!

Airs Thursday 22 August 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



In a dramatic conclusion to "Death In The Outback" week, a deadly cat and mouse chase begins...



The lives and loves of many a Ramsay Street resident will never be the same again!

