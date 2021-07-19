'Neighbours' spoilers: Is Amy Greenwood and Ned Willis' new romance DOOMED?
Airs Thursday 29 July 2021 at 5.30pm on Channel 5.
Amy Greenwood (played by Jacinta Stapleton) and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) feel the heat on today's episode of Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
A squabble starts after Amy and Ned are caught kissing at Number 30 by Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) and sister-in-law Dipi (Sharon Johal).
Dipi is not pleased to see Amy snogging her daughter Yashvi's (Olivia Junkeer) now ex-boyfriend Ned Willis.
Of course, it doesn't take long for word to get around Ramsay Street about Amy and Ned. How will Yashvi, who is recovering in hospital after the car crash, react to the news that Ned has moved on with another woman?
After all the negative reaction, will Amy and Ned call it quits with their short-lived romance?
Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are feeling super-protective of pregnant Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) after her accident out at the winery.
While Nicolette recovers at the Brennan house, Aaron and David take over daycare duties. But Nicolette soon starts to get annoyed with the constant presence of the daddies-to-be and decides to make her escape!
Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) are still busy getting the vineyard ready for reopening.
But Chloe seems to be enjoying her work a bit too much. Is it a welcome break from being at home around all the constant drama involving her girlfriend Nicolette?
Leo is still digging for dirt on what's going on between Chloe and Nicolette, but when Leo confronts Chloe about the reason she's avoiding going home, will Chloe come clean and admit she isn't as happy with Nicolette as she should be?
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5
